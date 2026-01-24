Orlando Magic hope one player can fix everything

After shootaround on Thursday, the energy in the building seemed to change a bit as players filed for the locker room.

On one of the courts, Jalen Suggs was going through his paces, playing a three-on-three game with two-way players Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain, along with several team staffers. The score was kept as it was a live half-court game. But the energy is what mattered most.

Suggs was floating into space to take a three or trying to drive past Cain before stopping, pivoting and draining mid-range jumpers over Cain. Yes, Suggs even had his shot blocked by Robinson as he attacked the basket.

The good and the bad is part of the game and part of Suggs getting back into playing shape.

As sweat drenched Suggs during this workout, it was hard not to see the inklings of a smile. It certainly lifted the mood in a building that has seemingly only experienced frustration -- and had more frustration to come that evening.

Suggs was inching back. His return is not only imminent now, but it is here.

He was upgraded to PROBABLE on Friday's injury report, and Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports he is set to make his return, playing for the first time since Jan. 2, when the Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Everyone is certainly thrilled for Suggs to return. The Magic hope that his energy and his presence are enough to turn everything around.

"I feel good," Suggs said after shootaround Thursday. "Building back my confidence. Just eager to get playing. I'm antsy. I don't like sitting out. I said that a million times. I'm not going to beat a broken drum. I feel good. It's nice to get an outside perspective, but I'm ready to hoop."

It has been a frustrating season of false starts for Suggs. But his impact when he does play is clear.

A clear impactor

Everyone should be eager to see Jalen Suggs back on the court. His impact is that positive and that clear.

Suggs is averaging 15.0 points per game and 4.7 assists per game in 23 games this season. He is shooting a career-best 47.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from three on 5.8 3-point attempts per game.

The shooting numbers hide his true expertise.

Suggs is making 41.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, according to data from Second Spectrum. He has made 15 of his 27 mid-range shots this year.

That does not even get to his defensive impact, which is even more apparent.

The Magic have a +10.1 net rating when Suggs is on the floor including an incredible 106.1 defensive rating. The Magic are a defensive juggernaut when he plays because of how hounding and dominant Suggs can be.

Suggs has had limited time. But that time has been vital. Adn the hope is that his return shifts the energy.

"He brings so much energy to this group," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Thursday. "His focus, his intensity, his energy are just contagious. That's what we're going to continue to need from him. Whether he is just working out or we're going through a walkthrough, the energy that he brings is contagious for this group."

Suggs will not fix every problem. He is just one man and will surely be on a minute restriction to begin with. He will need some time to get his legs under him and back into rhythm.

But the Magic are 14-9 in the games he has played. That is certainly a record the Magic will take. And they are eager to see them build on it.

A trying season

But it has been a trying season for Jalen Suggs.

Suggs started his year on a minute restriction recovering from the knee surgery he had in March that ended his 2025 season. Orlando was cautious bringing him back, not even playing him in the preseason before he debuted on opening night.

He turned in an incredible 25-point first half in the NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks. But he injured his hip after several hard falls. That injury caused him to miss seven games.

He returned on New Years Eve for the win over the Indiana Pacers. But in the second half of his second game back, Jalen Suggs went for a drive to the basket and forward Jalen Smith landed on Suggs' knee, leading to the MCL contusion that has kept Suggs out for the past three weeks and eight games.

He could not catch a break with injuries.

"Very trying on the patience part," Suggs said after Thursday's shootaround. "Trying not to be too hasty with the decision-making. Which I think is growth. It's the last thing I want to do. It's the last thing I was going for. While I was playing, sometimes things happen I can't control.

"For me, it's the patience piece. Knowing that I'm feeling better and feeling good, but still listening to the people around me and listening to the minds taking care of me. Trusting that in due time, I'll be able to get back out there and play. It's not gone, it's just delayed."

Suggs has had to take more of a long-term approach to his health. The team has had to try to take these times to get Suggs all the way back knowing how physical and intense he likes to play.

The team needs that intensity. It is infectious.

But they need it in the spring far more.

Overcoming injury frustration

That has not stopped anyone from being frustrated at the constant start and stop to Jalen Suggs' career. He has played in more than 60 games just once in his career. If he gets through the rest of this season without any more absences, he will hit 63 games.

Suggs promised in the offseason he was not going to change his physicality or intensity as he plays. That may still lead to random knocks.

Orlando just knows the team needs him on the court when it matters to be at the team's best.

They need his energy and his spirit desperately to get out of this funk. He provides so much to them on both ends.

He is this team's heart. And his return should be a jolt of energy.

"Just trying to bring a freshness in whenever I am around the boys and give them energy," Suggs said after shootaround Thursday. "They are doing the same for me. It's just different forms. They are going through the struggle of a long year, especially a long first half of the year. I'm going through this. We lean on each other and help keep each other up throughout the year. Just trying to stay positive and be helpful to the team and not be a hindrance."

For now, the Magic hope his return rejuvenates the team.