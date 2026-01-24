Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (Jan. 24, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); WESH 2 (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cleveland); NBA League Pass (National)

FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); WESH 2 (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Ohio (Cleveland); NBA League Pass (National) STREAM MAGIC-CAVALIERS ON FUBO TV

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740 AM (Orlando); WTAM (Cleveland); WMMS (Cleveland); Sirius XM Channel 213 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National)

WYGM 96.9 FM (Orlando); 740 AM (Orlando); WTAM (Cleveland); WMMS (Cleveland); Sirius XM Channel 213 (Magic); NBA Audio League Pass (National) FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $57-$559+ on StubHub

$57-$559+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in Orlando; Jan. 26 in Cleveland; March 11 in Orlando; March 24 in Cleveland

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Cleveland Orlando 102.1 Pace 100.6 116.3 Off. Rtg. 114.1 114.2 Def. Rtg. 114.0 54.9 eFG% 52.8 30.6 O.Reb.% 31.9 14.0 TO% 139 25.3 FTR 31.1

1. It's always the response

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is rarely pointed or heated during his postgame press conference. He rarely publicly challenges or rebukes his team. So when he does it, you take notice.

He certainly issued a challenge to his team to be more attentive on defense and commit on that end, not letting offense affect defensive attention to detail, following the Orlando Magic's 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. He has had to issue similar challenges a lot lately as the Magic near two full months of .500 basketball, essentially alternating wins and losses.

They just followed a two-game win streak with a two-game losing streak. Assumedly then, this is due to be a victory for Orlando if the pattern holds.

After the Dec. 26 loss to the Hornets, the Magic followed up with a rousing 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets on the second night of a home-home back-to-back.

No one would accuse the Magic of not being able to respond. It is just the consistency and sustaining that anger from a frustrating loss that continues to elude them.

This is a big game to prove that response and fire is still there, especially against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is on a tough Cleveland-to-Orlando back-to-back after a home win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

2. Dom-inant

Everything for the Cleveland Cavaliers starts with Donovan Mitchell.

In a season mired in inconsistency for the Cavs themselves, Mitchell has been a rock. A player so good that he gives his team a chance on his own.

Mitchell is averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game and a career-best 48.3 percent from the floor. Mitchell had 33 points and eight assists in Friday's win.

The Cavs have a team-best +6.6 net rating (118.4 offensive rating and 111.8 defensive rating) with Mitchell on the floor. They have a -5.4 net rating, including a very Orlando Magic-like 106.3 offensive rating, when he is off the floor.

No one is blaming Mitchell for the Cavs' struggles this year. He has done his part to give his team a chance. And he has only elevated his play as Cleveland has started to look more like the team that devastated teams last year.

There are still hiccups. But everyone is watching Mitchell.

3. The Suggs Factor

If the Orlando Magic are looking for an energy boost, they appear to be getting a big one.

Jalen Suggs was upgraded to PROBABLE for Saturday's game, signalling that he will return from the MCL contusion that has kept him out since injuring the knee in the second half of the Jan. 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

To say the least, Suggs is a huge factor in the Magic's success.

Orlando has a +10.1 net rating with Sugs on the floor, with a 116.1 offensive rating and a stifling 106.1 defensive rating.

No other player on the team has an on-court net rating of +2.0 or better. That speaks more to the team's struggles since Suggs' injury. But through Jan. 2, no player had a net rating better than Wendell Carter's +2.9 (113.5/110.6).

Suggs is just an elite booster to this team. He is a shot in the arm. And the Magic hope that he is a defibrillator that can bring this team back to life.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (From Friday)

Darius Garland - OUT (Right Great Toe Sprain)

Sam Merrill - OUT (Right Hand Sprain)

Max Strus - OUT (Left Foot Surgery Jones Fracture)

Chris Livingston - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Luke Travers - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left Ankle Soreness)

Jalen Suggs - PROBABLE (Right Knee MCL Contusion)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Orlando Donovan Mitchell PG Jalen Suggs Jaylon Tyson SG Anthony Black Dean Wade SF Desmond Bane Evan Mobley PF Paolo Banchero Jarrett Allen C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Our Record: 25-18/19-24 ATS

If there is one team that can relate to the frustrating injuries and expectations they have failed to meet, like the Orlando Magic, it is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs have been wildly inconsistent this year, unable to reacapture the Magic of their offensive avalanche last year and seeing some key young players stagnate.

Cleveland has begun to right the ship. The Cavs are playing a lot better and resembling themselves again. That should give the Magic plenty of hope that they can find themselves again, too.

There is no time like the present to play that way.

The mix of a familiar opponent that has always brought the best out of them, the need to respond to Thursday's frustrating blowout loss, the return of Jalen Suggs and the tough travel for Cleveland's back-to-back has things set up for Orlando to ride a wave of momentum to a win.

Donovan Mitchell always shows up against the Magic, even with Suggs on him. And this is Suggs not at full tilt yet. Anthony Black will have his hands full defensively. There are no gimme games even with every advantage in their favor.

Orlando still needs to paly with intensity, effort and focus to win. No game is handed to them.

This game will come down to whether Donovan Mitchell has it going and whether Paolo Banchero can win his matchup with Evan Mobley. Both Banchero and Mobley have struggled to meet lofty expectations this year. Both aimed to be All-Stars this year and neither will be.

If either can take control -- Mobley did Friday with 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists -- that could determine this critical game in the Eastern Conference standings.