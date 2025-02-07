Magic have perfect buyout target with championship experience

The Magic may not have made a trade before the deadline, but they can still add to their roster on the buyout market. That is not where teams find huge difference-makers, but there are some opportunities to add depth. Given the Magic’s unfortunate injury luck this season, depth can never hurt, especially if it provides an additional playmaker.

The Magic are relying heavily on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to run the offense and create shots. The only guards on the team averaging more than three assists per game are Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. Neither one of them is a traditional point guard or table-setter, and the Magic could still use some help in that department, even if it is just for a few minutes each game or to fall back on in case of emergency. Over the summer, the Magic signed Cory Joseph for that purpose, but he is rarely on the court.

Another veteran point guard with championship experience is now available.

Reggie Jackson was waived by the Wizards

Reggie Jackson and a first-round pick were traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Washington Wizards for Jared Butler and four second-round picks. Jackson was waived shortly after and will soon be able to sign with another team.

The Magic should at least consider adding Jackson. He did not play especially well with the 76ers, averaging only 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists over 31 games. He also averaged the fewest minutes per game since his rookie season in 2011-12.

Just a season ago, Jackson still played around 20 minutes per game for the Denver Nuggets and put up an average of 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The Magic are not necessarily looking for a guard to play 20 minutes per game right now, especially if he cannot reliably space the floor, but those numbers show that Jackson can still help a team offensively.

Signing Jackson would not make a huge difference for the Magic or suddenly transform their offense. That ship sailed when the Magic did not make a deal before the trade deadline, and Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will have to continue to carry the offense. Hopefully, Jalen Suggs can lighten some of the load when he returns from his injury.

Nevertheless, signing Jackson would give the Magic another ballhandler and experienced veteran who knows what it takes to win. Those players are always valued on a young team, especially one struggling to get the offense going.