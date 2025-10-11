Magic have a Jonathan Isaac problem and it is only getting worse

There’s no denying Jonathan Isaac’s defensive talent when he’s healthy, but his limited minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers should raise some concern among Magic fans.

The Magic pulled away in the final period of play, outscoring the 76ers 34–8, and they won this game in dominating fashion, 128-98, behind strong play from Wendell Carter Jr., Tristan da Silva, and Jase Richardson.

Despite all of the progress the Magic have made in retooling their roster, the uncertainty about Isaac's availability remains a huge question mark for this team.

Isaac's limited action

Jonathan Isaac finished tonight's game, recording three points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block in just eight minutes of play.

Although the numbers aren't necessarily bad for limited action on the court, you shouldn't put much stock into it when you're playing the Sixers' deep bench late in a preseason game. Isaac didn't enter the game until the beginning of the fourth quarter, when he got action playing at the five alongside Anthony Black, Jett Howard, Noah Penda, and Jase Richardson.

One could make the argument that Jamahl Mosley was experimenting with different lineups and wanted to give Jett Howard an opportunity coming into the game early on, which is fair. But looking at this on the surface level isn't the right thing to do, and his limited action on the court goes deeper than just the box score.

Jonathan Isaac's history

It's no secret that Isaac has been derailed by injuries his entire career. After missing two and a half seasons rehabbing from multiple injuries, he returned to play during the 2023-24 season and appeared in 58 games.

Fast-forwarding to the 2024 offseason, he was rewarded with a five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension, which now looks like one of, if not the worst, contracts on the team.

Last season, Isaac regressed in the biggest way possible, and he admitted in a recent interview with Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel that: “There were times last season for me that weren’t fun."

In 2024-25, Isaac averaged 5.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, shot 41.4 percent from the field, and had the worst 3-point shooting percentage of his career at 25.8 percent. This was a season where Jonathan Isaac was healthy and played in 71 games, his most since his second year in the league, and yet he still struggled mightily according to his standard.

Isaac isn't expecting any minutes restriction, but is still unsure of his role going into this season. Isaac said his role may change throughout the season, but he will keep an open mind on it, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

That sounds like a player who is not confident in his role and is unsure of his playing time. It doesn't seem like a great sign for a guy who's healthy and getting paid a hefty amount of money.

Orlando's roster construction

With the Magic moving into a win-now mindset, they must put the best and most impactful players on the floor consistently. Orlando added Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones over the summer. Jones will come off the bench once Jalen Suggs returns to the court healthy, so those three guys alone will chew up a ton of minutes.

Anthony Black appears to be the solidified sixth man off the bench. Moe Wagner, when he's healthy and returns to form, will be playing a lot. This is all without mentioning the fact that Goga Bitadze, Tristan da Silva, and Jase Richardson have all looked terrific in the preseason.

Not to mention that Isaac hasn't been able to consistently play more than 15 minutes a night, and with that expensive contract, the Magic should look to move on sooner rather than later.

With the constant worry about Isaac's risk for injury, his inconsistent shooting, and the fact that the Magic have guys that contribute significantly more ahead of him on the depth chart, it's going to be hard for Isaac to find a legit role on this team going forward.