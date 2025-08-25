Jonathan Isaac is quickly approaching a fate that no player wants

There's no more frustrating fate for an NBA player than being labeled a "what-if." In the case of Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, that what-if has everything to do with health — or lack thereof.

In the past two years, Isaac has played 129 games, by far the most he's ever played in any two-year stretch in his career. He played just 45 in the four years prior. And while Isaac was still incredibly effective on the defensive end while on the floor each of the past two seasons (top 10 in both steals and blocks per 36 minutes) wasn't on the floor that much on a nightly basis, averaging just 15 minutes per game both years.

Of course, Isaac playing every night — even in limited minutes — is vastly superior to him missing chunks of time with injury. But it also leads to questions about how much fans should expect from him going forward. Will he ever get back to playing near-starter minutes like he was trending toward before injuries hampered the start of his career? Or are the past two years previews of what's to come for him; a top one percent disruptive defender who impacts the game in the limited minutes he gets per night?

Jonathan Isaac being available is great, but his lowered production still stings

Again, Isaac playing 15 minutes per night for the rest of his career without any more major injuries would be, all things considered, a happy ending to a career that could well already be over by now with the numerous serious injuries he's suffered at just 27 years old. But Isaac's talent on the defensive end literally cannot be overstated. He appeared to be trending toward rarefied air as an individual and team defender, and no comparison was hyperbolic: 6-foot-10 Kawhi? Kind of looked that way!

And that's why Isaac being a high-impact, low-volume defender going forward would still sting a little bit. Because his "what if" is, literally, "What if he became one of the best defenders in NBA history?" He was quickly approaching being a franchise cornerstone for the Magic, and now he's a highly important part of a roster with loads of potential. Still pretty damn good, but not the outcome Magic fans originally envisioned.

Can Isaac become a high-volume player once more?

If Isaac is ever going to regain his status as a DPOY contender, 2025-26 might be the time it happens. Magic starting center Wendell Carter Jr. had a rough year in 2024-25, but remained a mainstay in the starting lineup because of his offensive upside. With the addition of shooting guard Desmond Bane, the Magic offense has more firepower than it has in years. Maybe Isaac sneaks his way back into the starting five, as there are now enough weapons to offset any offensive limitations Isaac has.

This is all speculation, of course. For now, it's hard to blame Magic fans for being satisfied that Isaac is healthy and productive — because that seemed like a longshot when he missed two full seasons.

And still... when a player's ceiling was as monstrously high as Isaac's was, it's hard to avoid those two dreaded words. What if?