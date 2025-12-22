Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors (Dec. 22, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Golden State 101.4 Pace 100.7 115.6 Off. Rtg. 113.0 112.6 Def. Rtg. 111.5 53.6 eFG% 54.1 32.4 O.Reb.% 30.4 14.0 TO% 16.2 32.7 FTR 25.9

1. Starry-Eyed

There are a lot of things that go into a basketball game. But part of what is wondrous about the game is how one player can still greatly influence the outcome. By-committee is great as a mindset, but every team needs a star to take over.

Looking for a reason the Orlando Magic defeated the Utah Jazz but struggled with the Denver Nuggets on this road trip? Thursday in Denver, Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane combined for 32 points on 12-for-32 shooting. Saturday in Salt Lake City, the duo combined for 55 points on 19-for-39 shooting.

Bane hit the game-winner in overtime. But Banchero missing his last 11 shots in the fourth quarter and overtime allowed the Jazz to climb back into the game and force the extra frame.

Orlando needs around 55-60 points from its two remaining stars to have a chance. Especially going up against the Golden State Warriors.

Quite simply, Stephen Curry is going to get his. With Jalen Suggs chasing him around in November at Kia Center, Stephen Curry poured in 34 points and made 7 of 15 3-pointers. Orlando will not have Jalen Suggs or Franz Wagner to throw at him to wear him down.

Anthony Black will get his shots for sure. But who else is going to chase Curry around?

Golden State is also working to get Jimmy Butler more involved with 25 and 31 points in the Golden State Warriors' last two games, both against the Phoenix Suns.

This game is going to come down a lot to star production.

2. Turnover precision

If there is one area where Stephen Curry becomes completely devastating, it is in transition. Trying to make sure you pick him up and stop ball is what really twists a defense. It is always hard to defend Curry. No team can add mistakes and turnovers on top of that.

That was something the Orlando Magic struggled with a ton last year. They were 20th in turnover rate at 14.7 percent and 13th in points allowed off turnover at 17.3 points per game.

This year, the script has flipped. Orlando is 10th with a 14.0 percent turnover rate and fourth in opponent points off turnovers at 16.6 points per game. The Magic are not turning the ball over nearly as much as last year and that has helped power their offense.

In the last 10 games, the Magic have a 12.5 percent turnover rate (fifth in the league) and are fourth with 14.0 points allowed off turnovers per game.

To say the least, the Magic must avoid turnovers. It has been something keeping their offense going.

3. Attention to the glass

Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz was odd for the Orlando Magic.

They gave up 18 offensive rebounds and 27 second-chance points. The game marked the Magic's third-worst defensive rebound rate of the season (62.5 percent) and the most second-chance points of the season.

It was an outlier for Orlando.

The Magic are second in the league with a 71.7 percent defensive rebound rate. They are second in opponent second-chance points per game at 12.7 per game. Giving up those offensive rebounds was weird and a big reason the Jazz climbed back into the game.

Orlando will need to lock the boards back down again and take advantage of its second-chance opportunities -- Orlando is fifth in the league with 17.1 second-chance points per game.

The Golden State Warriors are not a big team. They tend to play smaller and do not have a lot of reliable rebounding. The Warriors are 26th in defensive rebound rate at 67.6 percent and they are 22nd giving up 15.7 second-chance points per game.

Orlando will need to be aggressive on the glass to get the win.

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Left Hip Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Management)

Tristan da Silva - QUESTIONABLE (Right Shoulder Contusion)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Al Horford - OUT (Right Sciatic Nerve Irritation)

Seth Curry - OUT (Left Glute Injury Management)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Golden State Tyus Jones PG Stephen Curry Desmond Bane SG Moses Moody Anthony Black SF Jimmy Butler Paolo Banchero PF Draymond Green Wendell Carter C Quinten Post

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Prediction

Our Record: 17-11/14-14 ATS

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the great mysteries of the season.

Last year, after acquiring Jimmy Butler, they seemed rejuvenated and set to compete for a championship. In Stephen Curry's still bright twilight, everyone had the Warriors as a dark horse to come out of the Western Conference if everything broke perfectly. Curry still is that magnetic and dominant a player.

Things have not worked out that way. The Orlando Magic have a better offense than the Golden State Warriors for the season. The Warriors have struggled to put the pieces together. Many of their young players have struggled to fill in the gaps.

A Magic team at full strength would still have the challenge of tracking Curry, but would be in a great position to get a win because of their physical toughness, rebounding and depth. The Magic would be able to throw a lot at them.

In their current state with all the injuries the team is dealing with, the margin for error is so much smaller. And that is where the volatility of a big Curry game plays a bigger role.

If the Magic have a six minute stretch where the offense stagnates as it has in the last two games, can they survive a Curry onslaught?

That is the difference right now and why a win on the road against Golden State will be tough for them.