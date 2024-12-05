Magic get positive news after latest Jonathan Isaac injury scare
By Elaine Blum
After their disappointing performance against the New York Knicks on national TV, the Magic did not have much time to stew on their loss. The Philadelphia 76ers were already waiting, and the Magic had to be focused to bounce back quickly. That’s what all the best teams do: they do not let losses bring them down.
The Magic did just that, securing the 106-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia was without Paul George and Joel Embiid, but it was still a close game, and the Magic needed everything Franz Wagner could give them to come away with the win. It was another strong performance to bolster Wagner’s All-Star case and rise through the NBA ranks.
Jonathan Isaac was also on track to have a big game for the Magic, putting up 14 points on efficient shooting, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in only a little under 15 minutes. Unfortunately, Isaac had to leave the game with a leg cramp and did not return to the court.
The Magic avoided another injury
The Magic already had to deal with their fair share of bad injury luck this season. Wendell Carter Jr. already missed some games, and Paolo Banchero is still recovering from an injury he suffered in late October. So, the last thing the Magic need is another injury to a key player, making Isaac’s injury scare even worse for the Magic and their fans.
Injuries have defined Jonathan Isaac’s career. He has rarely been healthy since being drafted by the Magic in 2017, but this season has been very encouraging. Isaac already played 20 games, and his minutes are up compared to last season as well. Having Isaac healthy and available will always give the Magic a boost, especially defensively.
The Magic have built their identity on the defensive end. They are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and that is what gives the Magic a chance to win most games. Isaac is one of the best defenders in the league when healthy and adds another dimension to the Magic’s already strong defense. With both Isaac and Goga Bitadze playing more consistent minutes, the Magic are currently one of the best shot-blocking teams in the league, ranking second in blocks per game behind only the Memphis Grizzlies.
Magic fans will be incredibly happy to hear that Jonathan Isaac’s exit from the game against the 76ers was nothing more than an injury scare.
Orlando Magic beat reporter Jason Beede caught up with Isaac after the game.
“I’m all good. That was just that. Caught me off guard, got a cramp, but I’m all good,” the forward said.
It seems Isaac will be available and good to go for the Magic’s rematch against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and will hopefully have just as strong of a game.