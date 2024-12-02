NBA Standings ordered by blocks per game: Magic further strengthen defense
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have already had to make several adjustments this season. The biggest one was undoubtedly finding a way to win without Paolo Banchero, who has been out with an injury since late October. On top of that, the Magic also had to survive without Wendell Carter Jr. for a while.
Unfortunately, the latter is something the Magic are used to, and seeing Goga Bitadze step into the starting lineup while Carter Jr. was recovering from his injury was nothing new. It was new to see him remain in the starting lineup when Carter Jr. returned, though, as Orlando rolled out a jumbo lineup with Bitadze and Carter Jr. sharing the starting frontcourt.
Despite those challenges, the Magic are clearly one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, and their defense has not skipped a beat. It might even have improved.
The only weakness one could find with the Magic’s defense from last season was the team’s lack of rim protection. During the regular season, only Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze averaged more than one block per game, and both only played limited minutes. The Magic finished the season ranking thirteenth in blocks per game.
So far this season, they rank second across the league in the same category.
Eastern Conference Standings ordered by blocks per game
Team
Blocks per game
1
Orlando Magic
7.0
2
Milwaukee Bucks
5.8
3
Atlanta Hawks
5.6
4
Detroit Pistons
5.5
5
Washington Wizards
5.3
6
Boston Celtics
5.3
7
Charlotte Hornets
5.2
8
Cleveland Cavaliers
5.0
9
Indiana Pacers
4.9
10
Toronto Raptors
4.8
11
Chicago Bulls
4.6
12
Philadelphia 76ers
4.4
13
New York Knicks
4.2
14
Brooklyn Nets
3.7
14
Miami Heat
3.7
Western Conference Standings ordered by blocks per game
Team
Blocks per game
1
Memphis Grizzlies
7.2
2
San Antonio Spurs
6.7
3
Oklahoma City Thunder
6.6
4
Portland Trail Blazers
6.2
5
Houston Rockets
5.8
6
Golden State Warriors
5.5
7
New Orleans Pelicans
5.4
8
Dallas Mavericks
5.1
9
Phoenix Suns
5.0
10
Sacramento Kings
4.8
11
Denver Nuggets
4.7
12
Minnesota Timberwolves
4.7
13
Utah Jazz
4.6
14
Los Angeles Lakers
4.5
15
LA Clippers
4.3
The Magic’s defense has been firing on all cylinders
The Magic are still struggling with some aspects of their offense. They only rank twenty-second in offensive rating across the league and last in 3-point percentage. Nevertheless, the Magic have been able to win at a high level, fuelled by their defense.
The Magic currently have the third-best defensive rating in the league behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. They rank third in steals per game and second in blocks per game.
Even before the season started everyone knew that the Magic’s perimeter defense would be almost impenetrable. Between Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Franz Wagner, opponents do not have anyone to pick on in the starting lineup. The bench does not look much different. Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Gary Harris are all good defenders on the perimeter as well.
So far this season, the Magic are also excelling at protecting the rim. Goga Bitadze, Jonathan Isaac, and Jalen Suggs all average more than one block per game. Bitadze already recorded three or more blocks in three games this season.
One reason for the Magic’s improved block numbers may simply be that Bitadze and Isaac are playing more minutes. Now, the only question is whether the Magic can keep it up, especially once Paolo Banchero returns.