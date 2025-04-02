Magic get back much-needed offensive creator for the season’s final stretch

Before the Orlando Magic's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Cole Anthony was back on the floor shooting during the team's shootaround.

It was not anything complex or special. He was doing standstill shooting. But seeing the Magic's sparkplug guard back on the court after missing the last five games and seven of the previous eight games before that tilt with the Mavericks.

Even a little action was good. Being back on the court is a step in the right direction.

Anthony sat out that game against the Mavericks. He was out for Saturday's win over the Sacramento Kings and Monday's loss to the LA Clippers. He returned for Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a left big toe strain.

Anthony played 19:23 scoring nine points on 3-for-8 shooting. He was energetic and mixed it up in the paint with rebounds and some deflections even as he got his offense going.

The Magic were happy to have his energy back in the comeback win over the Spurs on Tuesday.

"I thought Cole was really good," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Tuesday's win. "He gave us that spark off the bench that we needed. I thought his energy was great. I think he did a great job. He said he felt fresh and he felt good. It just goes to the work that he has done while he was out to step right in and play these minutes."

Cole Anthony needed time to get healthy

It has been frustrating to sit and wait with this injury. But Anthony needed to slow himself down with an injury that was not healing itself while he played.

Anthony said he played on the injury for at least four games before he finally sat out for the first time during the Orlando Magic's runaway win over the New Orleans Pelicans a few weeks ago. He was trying to will himself onto the court.

Anthony understood that once he could no longer tolerate the pain or move or even run effectively, it was time to ease off the throttle.

That is what happened when he tried to return in the Orlando Magic's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to close that five-game road trip. Anthony played six minutes in the first half before missing the rest of the game.

"I was trying to play on it for a while," Anthony said before Saturday's game against the Kings. "That didn't help. It was one of those injuries where it didn't fully start healing until I fully got off it. That started the healing process. It's been trying to take my time, trying not to rush it because there's just no need. I already tried to come back once and it was premature. I don't want to do that again. I don't think it makes sense. Get it fully right and be back on the court soon."

In all, Anthony missed 10 of the 14 games before his return Tuesday after playing in 57 of the team's first 62 games this season. In a season full of injuries, Anthony had been one of the few to survive.

He made himself vital with his scoring and attacking ability. He is averaging a career-low 9.6 points per game while shooting 34.9 percent from three. But since Jalen Suggs' injury in early January until his injury, Cole Anthony is averaging 13.9 points per game and shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three.

In that time too, the Magic have a 106.2 offensive rating with Anthony on the floor, right at the team's average in that time.

For a team short on shooters and creators, Anthony has proven himself vital for the team. And they could use another scorer and creator like him.

"Obviously, a lot of on-ball shot creation and offensive creativity out there, which is something that we definitely need," Franz Wagner said after the team's shootaround Monday. "He's just another ball handler. I think it is really important to have a lot of guys who make decisions with the ball and that's going to be important for us."

The Magic need all the hands they can get as they come to the end of the season. They have work to do to stay in front of the Atlanta Hawks, having only one more win after Tuesday's game against San Antonio, but with two more games already played.

Anthony is feeling the pressure of the end of the season, too, as he tries to make his way back. He understands that sitting was what was best for him physically and his long-term playing. Anthony could not help his team if he was not healthy.

There is still not much time for him to get back into playing form. There is an eagerness to get back out there.

And while the Magic are still missing plenty of key players, getting Anthony back would leave the team as healthy as it has been for much of the season. Orlando is trying to play its best at this point in the season.

"I think we're still an elite team," Anthony said before Saturday's game. "We still have the elite personnel. We have to put it all together. Get everyone firing at the same time. Paolo [Banchero] has been hooping since the All-Star break. Franz has been hooping again. It's good to see both of them hooping at the same time. Now, AB [Anthony Black] has been starting to play well recently. [Wendell Carter] has been the Humble Beast. I can't wait to get back out there and help everyone out."

That time is quickly coming for Anthony. He and the Magic hope that his return will give the team the boost they desperately need as they prepare for a critical final two weeks to the season and the postseason beyond it.