Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers (March 31, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

LA Orlando 98.5 Pace 96.6 113.6 Off. Rtg. 108.5 109.6 Def. Rtg. 109.2 55.0 eFG% 50.7 28.2 O.Reb.% 30.2 15.2 TO% 14.7 25.4 FTR 27.3

3. Shooting in the spotlight

Every time the Orlando Magic play, there is one question that has the most determinate factor in the game: Will the Magic make enough threes to keep up with their opponent?

For most of the season, the Magic have been last in the league in 3-point field goal percentage and last in the league in 3-point makes. Even in the last 11 games when the team has seen a relative bounce to 35.2 percent, Orlando is 27th in makes with 12.3 per game.

The Magic must make enough threes to give themselves a chance.

Fortunately for them, they lead the league in giving up the fewest 3-point attempts, giving up only 31.0 per game. That helps counteract any hot shooting nights.

The LA Clippers are one of those teams that will test the Orlando Magic's ability to control the 3-point line. The Clippers are ninth in the league, shooting 36.9 percent from three. But they are only 26th in makes. Controlling the 3-point makes and keeping up is critical to staying in the game.

2. Big vs. Big

Wendell Carter has had a rough season offensively. But he has come around since the All-Star break and has re-established himself as the Orlando Magic's best center because of his versatility to defend the perimeter in addition to his stoutness in the paint.

Still, the criticism of Carter is his lack of size to deal with the burliest centers in the league. While he was competitive against Domantas Sabonis in Saturday's win, Wendell Carter still faced foul trouble and got pushed around on the inside.

The biggest matchup in Monday's game might be on the interior when Wendell Carter battles 7-footer Ivica Zubac.

Zubac is averaging 16.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. The Clippers have a league-best 73.0 percent defensive rebound rate thanks to him. And he can be active on the offensive glass even though the Clippers do not chase offensive rebounds.

Carter will have his work cut out for him to keep Zubac off the glass and that could be crucial. The Magic have been up and down with offensive rebounds since the All-Star break. The team has a 72.4 percent defensive rebound rate (fourth in the league) for the season. But that has dropped to 69.8 percent (21st in the league) since the break.

1. Kawhi-val

The LA Clippers opted to sit Kawhi Leonard for his injury management in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, meaning he will likely play in Orlando. For all the injuries and frustrations, Leonard is starting to find his groove and resume his superstar output.

Leonard is averaging 20.5 points per game and 49.4 percent shooting and 40.8 percent from three. Since the All-Star break, Leonard is averaging 24.7 points per game and shooting 51.6 percent and 44.3 percent from three in 35.7 minutes per game.

That is the Leonard everyone knows and loves. And Leonard playing at that level elevates an already loaded offensive team. It gives them another tough cover on the perimeter. Not to mention what he could do defensively giving them a big body to defend Paolo Banchero.

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

LA Clippers Injury Report (from Sunday)

Kawhi Leonard - OUT* (Right Knee Injury Management)

Jordan Miller - OUT (Left Hamstring Tendinopathy)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Cam Christie - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Trentyn Flowers - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Seth Lundy - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - QUESTIONABLE (Left Big Toe Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

LA Orlando Kris Dunn PG Cory Joseph James Harden SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Norman Powell SF Franz Wagner Kawhi Leonard PF Paolo Banchero Ivica Zubac C Wendell Carter

LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 40-35/37-38 ATS

The Orlando Magic are playing much better. Players believe they have their "swag" back, and they have already shown they can beat anybody. The Magic hoped they would be playing their best basketball in March and April to close the season. They seem to be on their way toward that.

The Magic are 7-4 in their last 11 games. Orlando is playing well and even scoring.

The Clippers are 10-3 over their last 13 games. They have scored more than 120 points in seven of the last eight games. They are a powerful offensive team and one of the most efficient 3-point shooting teams in the league. That puts a lot of variance into the game.

The Clippers have so many offensive weapons and are so good defensively, that this just may be a poor matchup for the Magic. The back-to-back though might help and Orlando is capable of defending its homecourt once again.