The Orlando Magic don’t need a rebuild, they need the right reinforcements. While everyone’s eyes are locked on the top ten of the 2025 NBA Draft, the answer to Orlando’s biggest need might just be waiting in the teens or early twenties. His name? Walter Clayton Jr.

He’s not yet a household name, but if the Magic are serious about turning potential into a title push, this is the kind of high-IQ, ready-to-contribute guard they must target with one of their four upcoming picks.

Why Walter Clayton Jr. makes so much sense for the Magic

At 6’3, Walter Clayton Jr. is a combo guard with a sweet shooting stroke, a fearless motor, and a résumé built on real, winning basketball. He transferred from Iona to Florida and didn’t just hold his own in the SEC, he became the Gators’ heartbeat during a deep NCAA Tournament run that turned heads everywhere. He’s not just productive, he’s efficient.

Walter averaged 17.6 points and 4.3 assists per game, while shooting nearly 38 percent from 3-point range on high volume and over 85 percent on his free throws. He is a proven leader who plays with poise and purpose.

Clayton doesn’t need 15 dribbles to make an impact. He moves off the ball, takes smart shots, and knows how to control tempo, something the Magic haven’t had in a true guard since… who, Jameer Nelson?

A Draft fit you can’t fake

Orlando owns the No. 16 and No. 25 picks in the first round, plus two second-rounders. They don’t need four rookies, they need one or two who can play right now. Walter Clayton Jr. is built to contribute from Day 1, especially for a team with a defensive identity and a playmaking void.

Picture this. Clayton spacing the floor alongside Franz and Paolo. A lineup that finally punishes teams for collapsing into the paint. An off-ball shooter who isn’t a liability on defense. Clayton might not have the hype of a top-five pick, but he’s more NBA-ready than several of them. He’s a mature, skilled scorer who doesn’t get rattled, and that’s exactly what a playoff team needs.

If the Magic are serious about maximizing their current core, they should not overthink this. Clayton isn’t a swing for the fences, he’s a calculated bet with a high floor and a clear fit. Use pick No. 25. Use No. 16 if necessary. Just don’t let a guy this ready slide past you while other teams gamble on “potential.

All in all, Walter Clayton Jr. isn’t just a feel-good local kid story or a one-hit wonder. He’s a winner, a sniper, and a floor-raiser who fits perfectly next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. If he’s on the board when the Magic are up?

Run, don’t walk, to the podium.