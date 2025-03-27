Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks (March 27, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Dallas Orlando 100.1 Pace 96.6 114.5 Off. Rtg. 108.5 115.0 Def. Rtg. 109.5 55.1 eFG% 50.6 27.5 O.Reb.% 30.2 13.8 TO% 14.6 26.0 FTR 27.2

3. The Kenny revival

So much of the season for the Orlando Magic has been mired in disappointment with the team's big free agent spending spree.

It is not just several players who signed new deals—and big deals at that—and have failed to live up to expectations. It is that the Magic's big new addition in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has not delivered on the basic thing he was supposed to provide—his 3-point shooting.

Caldwell-Pope is shooting 32.7 percent from three. Hardly the efficient 40-percent 3-point shooter the Magic thought they were signing.

But as the Magic get to the end of the season, they are finding the spark once again. Caldwell-Pope is shooting 40.7 percent from three after the All-Star break (16 games). He has shot better than 50 percent from three in seven of his last 10 games. He has made at least two threes in five of his last six games.

This is what the Magic signed up for. It might be better late than never. But Caldwell-Pope has found his way.

2. Anthony Davis flips the switch

There is no talking about the Dallas Mavericks without discussing the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It was still weird seeing him in a Lakers uniform on Monday. The Mavericks are going to have to prove they made the right decision. And that may be impossible.

Anthony Davis getting injured just two quarters into his tenure with the Mavericks only made things worse for them as the team collapsed amid injuries that resemble the losses the Magic have faced this year—maybe even worse.

Still, Davis must remind everyone why he is a player the Mavericks sought. He must remind everyone that he is one of the elite players in the league. And when he is healthy and on the floor, he does just that.

Davis scored 26 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out seven assists in 30:57 in his debut game against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. He then suffered a knee injury and missed the next six weeks. He returned Monday and scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in 26:32 against the Brooklyn Nets.

This season, the Mavericks have a +20.5 net rating when Davis is on the floor—126.5 offensive rating and 106.1 defensive rating. That is in a laughably small 57 minutes. But Davis is still a game-changing player.

1. Caleb Houstan's chance

The Orlando Magic have been playing roulette with their backcourt rotation for much of the second half of the season. Coach Jamahl Mosley has been searching for someone who can provide consistent shooting and defense to get the team through the rest of the season.

He may have finally settled on something.

Gary Harris has provided solid defense and has hit shots when the ball swings to him. He was vital to the win Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. But Caleb Houstan has now settled into the other spot next to him. And Houstan has earned it.

Houstan is shooting 37.3 percent from three now, matching last year's total, albeit on just 2.6 attempts per game. But since entering the rotation and getting more consistent minutes, the third-year wing has found his rhythm.

Houstan has made 17 of his last 33 threes in the past 10 games. That includes three straight games making at least two 3-pointers. He made four in the win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

Orlando finally finding some shooting has helped transform the offense. The Magic are averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions in their last 10 games. That is 15th in the league!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis - QUESTIONABLE (Left Adductor Strain)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (Left Knee Sprain/ACL Tear)

Daniel Gafford - OUT (Right Knee Sprain)

P.J. Washington - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Dereck Lively - OUT (Right Ankle Stress Fracture)

Caleb Martin - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hip Strain)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (Right Wrist Surgery)

Dante Exum - OUT (Left Hand Fracture)

Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Tightness)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - DOUBTFUL (Left Big Toe Strain)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Dallas Orlando Spencer Dinwiddie PG Cory Joseph Klay Thompson SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Naji Marshall SF Franz Wagner Kessler Edwards PF Paolo Banchero Anthony Davis C Wendell Carter

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 39-34/35-38 ATS

The ability for the Dallas Mavericks to win and face a team with the size and confidence of this Orlando Magic team is likely only if Anthony Davis plays. That does not mean the Magic can rest on their laurels if he is out. The Mavericks are scoring tons of points. Even if they are struggling to defend.

For a Magic team trying to get out and run more, the points could be flowing. And they must take advantage of the Mavericks and their poor defense—a 122.6 defensive rating in their last 10 games.

Orlando is working right now. There is no denying that. The shots are going down, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are scoring at a high rate, and other players are stepping up. The Magic are winning again.

This is a confident team. And that confidence should keep rolling. As long as the shots go down.