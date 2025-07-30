Magic could bring back former star if the latest rumors are true

The Orlando Magic may have a shot to bring Nikola Vucevic back if he gets bought out after the trade deadline (subscription required). Vuc was a two-time All-Star for the Magic before being traded to the Bulls in 2021. Chicago has had the veteran on the trade block for what seems like years, but can’t get a deal done. If he is still on their roster after the deadline, the Bulls may buy out the final months of his soon-to-be expiring contract.

The Magic would have work to do if they wanted to bring back their former star. They are hard-capped at the first tax apron and sit just $1.2 million under that threshold. It would take moving off some salary via trade to bring Vucevic back. Teams over the first apron would be unable to sign the two-time All-Star if he gets bought out, so Orlando has that leg up.

The Magic should be all-in. They traded for Desmond Bane and have significant spending concerns on the horizon. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the season already, now is the time. Bringing in an All-Star big man on a minimum contract wouldn’t hurt Orlando’s chances.

Magic and Nikola Vucevic could be the NBA's latest star reunion

Orlando traded Vuc and Al-Farouq Aminu for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter, and the draft picks that became Franz Wagner and Jett Howard. It was a massive win for the Magic, but now could be the perfect moment to bring the All-Star back.

Vucevic averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game last season. He shot 53.0 percent from the field and 40.2 percent on his 3-point attempts. Those are monster numbers, but the Bulls were stuck in mediocrity. The 34-year-old can still get buckets and rebound.

The Magic need more offensive firepower. They could offer the veteran a starting role in a buyout. Orlando would split the minutes at the five between Carter Jr. and Vuc. The former All-Star has defensive questions, but the Magic’s perimeter stoppers could lessen the impact and make Vucevic’s production pop.

The Bulls are not buying out the big man before the trade deadline. He is set to make $21.4 million in the final year of his contract. Even trading him for a second-round draft pick is better than getting nothing in return. Chicago will attempt to create a market, but the situation may be headed toward a mid-February buyout to let Vuc join a contender.

The Magic plan on contending. They rarely make in-season trades, but Orlando may have a hole to plug. If they can save enough under the first apron, signing Nikola Vucevic after a buyout could be massive.

The Orlando Magic have two young stars and just acquired Desmond Bane. They will be a threat in the Eastern Conference, whether Nikola Vucevic joins them or not. The two-time All-Star may be bought out if the Bulls can’t find a suitable trade, and there will be a bidding war. Expect him to choose a contender with minutes available. Only time will tell who that franchise is, but do not be surprised to see him on the move.