Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (March 24, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Cleveland 100.1 Pace 100.7 114.3 Off. Rtg. 117.7 113.5 Def. Rtg. 113.4 53.0 eFG% 55.7 30.5 O.Reb.% 30.9 13.6 TO% 14.0 30.2 FTR 26.1

1. Stars in the losing streak

If there was one positive thing that began percolating during the Orlando Magic's shocking loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, it was that their stars showed up and nearly delivered them a huge victory.

Paolo Banchero had his best scoring game of the season with 39 points on 13-for-27 shooting. He took over for 17 points in the second quarter to bring the Magic back into the game and in the lead at halftime. He had 11 in the fourth quarter during the team's furious rally. Finishing that game-tying shot would have been an epic close to a fantastic game.

Desmond Bane had his moments too with 17 points on 7-for-15 shooting (1 for 5 from three). It was their best game in a while.

Orlando needs both to get out of this rut. The Magic's leaders must lead the way in every facet.

In the last five games, Banchero is averaging 25.0 points per game, but he has shooting splits of 41.8/36.0/80.0. The poor efficiency, especially at the rim, has hurt the Magic. It has not helped that Bane is down to 17.4 points per game on 45.1/40.0/91.7 shooting splits.

If Orlando is getting out of this losing streak, it must start with the two stars carrying the team to the finish line -- especially with all the injuries the team is facing.

2. Rest vs. Rust

The Orlando Magic probably looked at this game in August and understood it might be a schedule loss. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had two days of rest before Tuesday's national TV game while the Orlando Magic are on a back-to-back with travel from Orlando.

This is as tough a game as the Magic would face from the conditions all season. And on a five-game losing streak, the Magic absolutely need a win. A loss will likely throw the Magic into 10th in the Eastern Conference.

But . . . the Magic have been oddly good in these games.

Orlando is 8-3 on the second night of back-to-backs. They have a +3.4 net rating with a 116.5 offensive rating and 113.1 defensive rating. Not increidible numbers. But the Magic seem to like to have their backs against the wall.

Orlando is 3-9 on the first night of back-to-backs. So maybe Monday's loss should have been expected. Go figure.

The Cavs are 4-2 with two days rest. They have a 119.1 offensive rating and 118.4 defensive rating in those games. This is not some easy game where the numbers make sense.

But there might be a rest-vs.-rust argument. There certainly should be a desperation call.

3. Star guards

With Jalen Suggs OUT once again with an illness, the attention is going to be on the Orlando Magic's guards to try to stop the backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Just one of them is a handful on their own. Both are a lot.

In the game two weeks ago, Mitchell and Harden combined for 55 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 20 for 40. The Magic had a poor defensive game that year and were just on fire offensively, making shots and getting to the foul line. Is that a formula the team can replicate in their current state?

The Cavs' entire hope is that Harden and Mitchell become impossible to guard in the Playoffs. In 284 minutes together, Cleveland has a 123.8 offensive rating and 115.3 defensive rating. The defense is still shaky, especially with Jarrett Allen out of the lineup. But this is a tough offensive team to handle with those two scoring guards.

The Magic are not exactly strong at guard right now.

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Illness)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Abdominal Left Lateral Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen - OUT (Right Knee Tendonitis)

Jaylon Tyson - OUT (Left Great Toe Bone Bruise)

Tyrese Proctor - PROBABLE (Right Quadricep Strain)

Craig Porter Jr. - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Olivier Sarr - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Tristan Enaruna - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Probable Starting Lineups

Orlando Cleveland Jevon Carter PG Donovan Mitchell Desmond Bane SG James Harden Tristan da Silva SF Sam Merrill Paolo Banchero PF Dean Wade Wendell Carter C Evan Mobley

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Our Record: 43-28/31-40 ATS

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have had a bit of a shaky finish to their three-game road trip with their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, but they still swept the trip. They now return home for a three game homestand against the Florida teams (and both the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat) are struggling.

The Cavs are rolling.

They have won seven of the last 10 and four of five since the loss to the Magic in Orlando a few weeks ago. The concerns that followed the Cavs since that loss are long gone. Whether they can win a title with this group is the question.

Asking the Magic to win this game after Monday's loss on the second night of a back-to-back. A loss was always expected, but now it feels even more crushing as the Magic have completely given back the gains of their seven-game win streak with 11 games remaining.

Orlando has to find a way to get itself above water. Monday should have been a game to get a win. That they looked so out of it was beyond frustrating.

Maybe this is a game where the Magic put their foot down and get an inspired win. Maybe they need their backs against the wall and the national spotlight to make a statement. That seems like wishful thinking.

But this is a character check for the Magic one way or another. And they desperately need a win. That will be hard to find.