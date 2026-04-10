Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls (April 10, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Chciago Bulls: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Chicago 100.4 Pace 103.1 114.3 Off. Rtg. 112.3 113.9 Def. Rtg. 117.2 53.1 eFG% 54.8 30.5 O.Reb.% 28.0 13.9 TO% 14.8 31.1 FTR 24.6

1. Move the ball

The Orlando Magic are not one of the highest pass teams in the league.

Their ability to move the ball and create that energy has been one of the biggest issues on offense. Their offensive style depends first on players getting to the paint off the dribble.

Undoubtedly though, the Magic are at their best when they generate assists and pass the ball.

The Magic are averaging 26.5 assists per game this year, ranking 14th in the league. They are 22nd in the league with 44.4 potential assists per game.

During this win streak, Orlando is averaging 30.8 assists per game, seventh among all teams in their last four games. The team has 45.5 potential assists per game.

The ball is definitely hopping more. The team is making shots. And things are happening for the magic. They are trying to keep that roll going into the Playoffs.

2. Wendell Carter vs. the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls made the big move of the week, firing their general manager and basketball decision-makers after a frustrating tenure. That included trading Wendell Carter and the pick that would become Franz Wagner to the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic.

Most of the players Carter played with in Chicago have long moved on. The whole rebuild around Vucevic did not pan out.

That may be the case, but Carter has always had something special for the Bulls. In 16 career games against Chicago, he has averaged 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. It is the highest scoring average he has had against any opponent.

This year, he has struggled against the Bulls. But he had 17 points in the Magic's win in December. Carter's interior presence should be big again, especially with the Bulls missing so many players.

3. Scoreboard Watching

The Orlando Magic are the last game to go off among the Eastern Conference teams tonight. And their first priority is to take care of their own business. Nothing matters if the Magic do not take care of business at the United Center.

But everyone will have their eyes on the scoreboard.

To climb out of the Play-In, the Orlando Magic need to win, and they need either the Atlanta Hawks or Toronto Raptors to lose both of their remaining games.

The Atlanta Hawks host the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be without Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell. The Toronto Raptors travel to the New York Knicks, who are still fighting to climb over the Boston Celtics in the 2-seed.

Beneath them, the Orlando Magic are warding off the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. A Magic loss opens the door for either team to tie them and finish ahead of them on the tiebreaker.

The Charlotte Hornets host the Detroit Pistons. The Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Indiana Pacers. Both seem winnable with their opponents not playing for anything.

The pressure is still on Orlando and the team knows it must continue to win.

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter - AVAILABLE (Nasal Fracture Face mask)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Jett Howard - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Josh Giddey - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain Injury Management)

Matas Buzelis - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Collin Sexton - PROBABLE (Right Finger Mallet Finger)

Anfernee Simons - OUT (Left Ulnar Styloid Fracture)

Patrick Williams - PROBABLE (Left Thumb Sprain)

Zach Collins - OUT (Right 1st Toe Sprain)

Guerschon Yabusele - OUT (Left Shoulder Sprain, Left Elbow Sprain)

Isaac Okoro - DOUBTFUL (Left Quadricep Contusion)

Jalen Smith - OUT (Right Calf Sprain)

Noa Essenuge - OUT (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Nick Richards - OUT (Right Elbow Sprain)

Lachlan Olbrich - PROBABLE (Bilateral Plantar Fascia Fasciitis)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Chicago Jalen Suggs PG Tre Jones Desmond Bane SG Collin Sexton Franz Wagner SF Leonard Miller Paolo Banchero PF Patrick Williams Wendell Carter C Lachlan Olbrich

Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Our Record: 51-29/35-45 ATS

The Orlando Magic still have a lot to play for. And the United Center has not been a friendly place to them. Plus it is fan appreciation night for the Chicago Bulls. And they are on a two-game win streak after beating the Washington Wizards twice on the road.

Like the last four games, this is a process game. The Magic need to respect their opponent and recognize the dangers of Collin Sexton, Tre Jones and Matas Buzelis if they are not dialed in.

But that has also been something that has stood out about this win streak. The Magic have found their groove and are playing a much more dialed-in and intense brand of basketball. Orlando is playing a whole lot better and well enough to torch teams that are inferior to them.

This will still take an intense effort. The Magic need to keep the pedal down. They have not been all the way down and have had some weak moments. This team can still fall into its traps.

But Orlando should take care of business in this one.