Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets (March 19, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Charlotte 100.2 Pace 98.0 114.1 Off. Rtg. 117.6 113.0 Def. Rtg. 113.9 53.0 eFG% 54.9 30.1 O.Reb.% 35.4 13.5 TO% 15.8 30.4 FTR 24.7

1. Defending the 3-point line

The Charlotte Hornets and coach Charles Lee have taken their cues from Lee's last stop with the Boston Celtics. Charlotte is unafraid to let it fly from deep and look to get as many 3-point attempts as possible.

Charlotte is second in the league with 42.6 3-point attempts per game. The team is third in percentage at 37.8 percent and leads the league with 16.1 3-pointers made per game.

To defend the Hornets is to protect the paint and not give up too many 3-pointers. That is the battle with them and the pressure they put on opponents.

Defending the 3-point line has been one of the Orlando Magic's stronger defensive traits. They give up 33.7 3-point attempts per game, the third-fewest in the league. Opponents only make 34.9 percent of the threes against them, sixth in the league.

But, as Orlando has climbed the defensive standings since the All-Star break, the team has put more emphasis on the paint and are giving up more threes. The Magic have given up 35.9 3-point attempts per game since the break. They have benefited from some good 3-point defense and luck, with opponents shooting 30.9 percent.

In three games this year, the Hornets are shooting 44.8 percent on 35.0 3-point attempts per game. Charlotte has drained shots against Orlando.

This game will be decided on how the Magic defend the 3-point line.

2. Hit the boards

One of the easiest ways to get 3-point attempts is to attack the offensive glass. The defense is imbalanced and you can kick back out to open shooters as the defense scrambles to reset. And that is something the Hornets are experts at.

Charlotte is third in the league with a 35.4 offensive rebound rate. The Hornets are third with 17.4 second-chance points per game.

Orlando has been a solid rebounding team and prevented second-chance points in general this season. But the team has also had some notably bad performances on the glass. This is an area the team needs constant attention.

The Magic, for what it is worth give up a 29.1 percent offensive rebound rate which is sixth in the league (the Hornets lead the league in defensive rebound rate). And Orlando is second in the league giving up 13.3 second-chance points per gmae.

In three games against the Charlotte Hornets, the Orlando Magic give up a 37.1 offensive rebound, the second-highest against any team (the Detroit Pistons lead the way). The Hornets average 21.0 second-chance points per game (the second-most against the Magic).

Since the break, the Magic are giving up a 29.3 percent offensive rebound rate and 13.1 second-chance points per game. Rebounding will again be a pressure point for this team.

3. Paolo Banchero stepping up

It is the time of the year for stars to step up and make their presence known. Each team will go as far as their best players can take them.

As much as anything, the way Paolo Banchero has played since the All-Star break is a big reason why the Magic have taken a giant step since the break.

He is averaging 25.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is shooting a 59.6 percent true shooting percentage and the team is +8.2 points per game in his minutes.

Banchero has stepped up to the plate. And he knows he will have a lot of responsibility to carry the Magic not only through Thursday's game but through the rest of the season.

He remembers how much the Charlotte Hornets have routed the Orlando Magic this season. And he should also know how much he has struggled in those games, averaging 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. This is even on decent shooting splits -- 48.6/40.0/66.7.

The Hornets have not seen a focused Banchero. That is what it will take for the Magic to get a win.

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Wendell Carter - OUT (Left Rib Mild Contusion)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Tidjane Salaun - OUT (Left Calf Strain)

Liam McNeeley - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Antonio Reeves - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

PJ Hall - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Tosan Evbuomwan - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Charlotte Jalen Suggs PG LaMelo Ball Desmond Bane SG Brandon Miller Tristan da Silva SF Kon Knueppel Paolo Banchero PF Miles Bridges Goga Bitadze C Moussa Diabate

Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

Our Record: 42-26/31-37 ATS

This feels like a must-win game for the Orlando Magic.

Following a seven-game win streak with a three-game losing streak -- and a tough Los Angeles Lakers team on Saturday at the Kia Center -- to give back those wins essentially makes this game feel like a tipping point. One of these teams is going to use this game as some momentum to get themselves right.

After the Charlotte Hornets' tear, they are a comfortable winning team. But they have slowed down some. And in their last few games against solid defensive teams, they have struggled -- scoring only 102 against the San Antonio Spurs, 103 against the Portland Trail Blazers and 99 against the Phoenix Suns.

That is to say, it will take a really strong defensive effort to win this game. Something that is only made harder by Wendell Carter's rib injury.

But the Magic are still capable. They know what is on the line. Nobody has been sweating the team's difficult previous two games. There is still a lot of confidence.

This is a game to prove that confidence and that this team has truly turned a corner.