Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics (Jan. 17, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Boston 96.9 Pace 98.1 107.9 Off. Rtg. 118.8 106.9 Def. Rtg. 109.9 51.0 eFG% 55.6 30.3 O.Reb.% 28.7 15.6 TO% 12.0 26.6 FTR 23.1

3. The 3-point defense

In the long discussions about the NBA's supposed three-point problem, the Boston Celtics are the poster child. They take an insane 49.3 3-point attempts per game (down since the last time the Orlando Magic played them) and make a league-leading 17.9 3-point attempts per game.

For a lot of teams facing the Celtics is simply a math problem. Can they make enough threes to keep up with the Celtics?

That has been less of a problem lately. Boston has not shot at least 35.0 percent from three in the last five games (going 2-3 in those games). Since the loss to the Magic, the Celtics are shooting 35.2 percent from three and making only 15.9 3-pointers per game. That is a downturn for them.

The Magic bring the added challenge of being one of the best teams at defending the 3-point line. The Orlando Magic give up only 30.4 3-point attempts per game, four fewer than the second-best Houston Rockets. It's not that the Orlando Magic were defending well, but the Milwaukee Bucks took a season-low 12 attempts in Wednesday's Magic loss.

The Celtics took a season-low 33 3-pointers in the Magic's win in December. Orlando's ability to defend the 3-point line will again be key considering the Magic's major shooting struggles.

2. Hot and Cole

Since Paolo Banchero's return, he is averaging 25.3 points per game in his three games, although 20 and 22 in the last two, small samples and the like. He is playing only about 26 minutes per game at this point. The Magic have a good bet they know what they will get from him nightly at this point.

The question for this struggling offense is what will they get elsewhere? And right now the Magic's main secondary scorer is Cole Anthony, as the other player who will attack downhill looking to score.

Cole Anthony is averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting 44.4 percent and 32.4 percent from three in six games since Jalen Suggs' injury against the Toronto Raptors.

The splits tell the story. The Magic are 2-4 since Suggs' injury and Anthony shot better than 50 percent in the two wins and scored more than 15 points in the two wins.

Anthony will get his points. That will happen by sheer volume. Someone has to take shots and Anthony knows his role is to be aggressive and look for shots. The Magic need a second scorer and that is Anthony right now.

1. Aggressive AB

The Orlando Magic are looking for a second scorer on a nightly basis. As has been the case throughout the last month without Franz Wagner, the team is hunting for consistent scoring and to press that advantage as much as they can. The Magic do not know where it is coming from every night.

The wheel seems to be turning toward Anthony Black. He has upped his aggression and provided some big offensive moments for the team. At the very least he is getting to the line a whole lot more and that aggression is important for a Magic offense that needs to generate some force and points when Paolo Banchero is out.

Black is averaging 10.8 points per game since returning from a back injury. He has 42 points in his last three games. More importantly, he 37 field goal attempts in his last three games, making 16 (43.2 percent). He also has 5.0 free throw attempts per game in his last five games.

That is a good sign. The Magic have been trying to get Black to be more aggressive and attack the basket. Teammates believe no one can stop him with his size and speed going downhill. This could be a good sign for him if he can continue to be aggressive.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Goga Bitadze - OUT (Concussion Protocol)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Jett Howard - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Baylor Scheierman - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

JD Davison - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Drew Peterson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Anton Watson - OUT (G-Lague Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Boston Cole Anthony PG Jrue Holiday Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Derrick White Tristan da Silva SF Jaylen Brown Paolo Banchero PF Jayson Tatum Wendell Carter C Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

Our Record: 26-16/20-22 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are both doing some soul-searching after difficult losses Wednesday.

The Orlando Magic no-showed their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks getting outscored 34-16 in the first quarter and trailing by as much as 32. The Boston Celtics too are frustrated after a 110-97 loss at Toronto to the lowly Toronto Raptors. It was the Celtics' third game in five outings scoring fewer than 100 points.

Both the Magic and Celtics built a cushion to give them a solid spot in the standings. But they are both struggling to string together wins. They are both going through a January downturn.

Neither team seems worried. The Magic know health is around the corner. The Celtics know their 3-point shooting will turn in their favor, although perhaps they are relying on it a bit too much. But they know they have to stack wins.

This is a big opportunity for both the Magic and the Celtics and one both need to make good on.

Coach Jamahl Mosley said it after the loss Wednesday, the Magic typically bounce back from bad losses with strong showings. This is a game where the Magic have to play well. They know the Celtics will too.

At the very least, it should be a test of whether the Magic are the antidote to the Celtics' 3-point shooting.