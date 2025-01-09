The Magic came into this season with the highest expectations that they have had since 2011, and after what seemed to be a good start, the Magic looked like they were ready to take over the Eastern Conference. However, this plan looked like it was going to come to a halt due to a lot of unfortunate injuries to some of the Magic's biggest contributors. Luckily, the Magic did not accept defeat and instead looked down their bench and told their players it was time for them to step up.

This next-man-up mentality has allowed the Magic to be in fourth place in the East at a 22-16 record despite Paolo Banchero only playing in 5 games and Franz Wagner only playing in 25. Although the Magic have suffered some other devastating injuries, like Moe Wagner being done for the year and Jalen Suggs hurting his back, they have held up and been able to put the team in a good position in time for Banchero to come back.

Anthony Black has stepped up for the Magic in his second season

A big reason and contributor to their early season success has been sophomore Anthony Black. Black went from being a rookie who did not play much to a crucial rotational player in just one season. He has been able to provide elite perimeter defense, elite driving and finishing abilities, improved shooting, and the ability to make plays and rebound as well.

Black, so far this season, is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and just under a steal per game on 40.7/26.6/76.3 shooting splits in 24 minutes per game. This is a big step up from his rookie numbers, which were 4.6 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game on 46.6/39.4/ 61.3 shooting splits in just under 17 minutes per game.

He has shown improvement in every aspect, and although it looks like his efficiency is down, it is actually just due to higher usage and playing more meaningful minutes. His increased play has come at the perfect time, as the Magic have needed to rely on Black now more than ever due to all the injuries and the struggles of Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.

The biggest contribution that Black has given does not show up on the box score but is just as important as any stat you can record. Black has been not only one of the best defenders on the Magic, but he has been one of the best defensive guards across the whole league. Black's 6'7”, 200-pound frame as a point guard gives him a huge advantage on the defensive side. That along with his insane athleticism makes him one of the hardest guards to score on.

Black, so far this season, has maintained a 108.3 defensive rating, which is outstanding for a second-year guard. This is due to his elite on-ball defensive skills. Black is ranked fifth in ISO defense amongst players who have played at least 20 possessions defending an isolation. Black isn't just guarding any players in these isolations either, he is guarding the league’s best.

So far this season, Black has held Tyrese Maxey to 2-10 shooting, Jordan Poole to 2-7 shooting, and Tyrese Haliburton to 2-6 shooting. Black has not stood down when there are All-Star caliber players in front of him. This is a good sign that Black will also be a willing defender when the season comes to a close.

Although Black has been phenomenal on the defensive side, his all-around abilities on the offensive side have given the Magic a boost in every aspect. Black has only started 3 games this season but has 14 games with at least 10 points and 4 games with at least 17, including a season-high of 23.

Most of these points for Black come from inside the painted area. The most impressive part of Black's offensive game is his finishing ability, his ability to get to the basket, and his touch around the rim. Black is really good at using his body, his strength, and his ball handling to get to the rim, and once he gets in stride there is no stopping him. Black can finish over defenders, around defenders, and through contact.

Anthony Black's next-best offensive talent is his passing ability. Black plays with an excellent feel for the game and flow, and the ball is always moving when he has it. He has a high offensive IQ and it just seems like he always knows where to throw the ball. He has 10 games with at least five assists including a game with nine.

Black still has some work to do

The main area of his offensive game that needs to get better and the biggest hole in his all-around game is his shooting. Even though he has struggled shooting it the last few months, he has actually shown a lot of promise of an improving jump shot. He just needs to be more consistent.

From the mid-range, Black is actually shooting way better than last year. Last season, he shot just 26.8 percent from mid-range whereas this year, he is shooting 30.3 percent, which is not great, but shows that the young guard is getting better in just his second year.

From long range, Black has not shot the ball well recently, but he has shown flashes of being a capable shooter. He has six games in which he made multiple threes, including two games where he made 3 threes. He also has nine games in which he shot at least 40% from three. If Black can just find a consistent stroke from deep he will be the full package.

Black is off to a terrific start this season and is showing so much promise in just his second year. He has been a key piece and a huge contributor to the Magic’s surprisingly good start this year. Black has led the team in scoring twice and led the team in assists in 5 different games.

He has been doing it all to start the year, and it looks like the Magic might have hit on their early first-round pick this year. Hopefully, Black can continue his great play and maybe even continue to get better for the second half of this season and the playoffs. Black has a chance to be a cornerstone for the Magic, and it seems to be starting this year.

Black has proven why he is getting the minutes he gets, and why he deserves to be in the Magic's rotation. He now just has to continue to get better and improve his shot. Magic fans should be excited to see the journey up close and watch Black rise to one of the best young all-around players in the league. The Magic are happy to have Black going to war for them every game, and he is a pleasure to watch. It seems safe to say he might be in a Magic uniform for a while.