Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics (April 12, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Boston 100.5 Pace 95.5 114.4 Off. Rtg. 120.1 113.7 Def. Rtg. 111.8 53.1 eFG% 55.3 30.5 O.Reb.% 33.8 13.9 TO% 12.9 31.0 FTR 20.7

1. Desmond Bane's season

When the Orlando Magic faced the Boston Celtics in November, they were still figuring their team out. Desmond Bane was still trying to fit in with a group that had Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner rolling. They showed in their NBA Cup game that they still had the potential to be a factor at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The second game, a loss to the Celtics which was shocking at the time, showed they still had some rough edges to smooth out. Bane had only nine points and took just one 3-pointer in the game. It was the low point in the early part of the season.

Bane's next game was his breakthrough moment -- a 22-point effort where he went 1 for 6 from three, but that one three was the game-winner that broke the seal on his season.

All things told, Bane has had a stellar season for the Magic.

He is averaging 20.2 points per game and is shooting 39.2 percent from three despite that early season frustration. If Bane scores one point, he will average 20 points per game, making this the first season in Magic history with three players averaging 20.0 points per game in the season season.

Bane will also play all 82 games for the first time in his career.

Bane is coming off a slow two-point, 1-for-4 showing against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. He usually does not stay quiet for very long. And ultimately, the Magic won.

2. Hooray for offense!

One of the most infamous streaks in the NBA is going to end Sunday night.

The Orlando Magic enter the game 16th in offensive rating at 114.4 points per 100 possessions. Barring a catastrophic offensive showing, the Magic will post their best offensive season since 2012, Dwight Howard's last season with the team.

For reference, Orlando finished 27th in offensive rating at 108.9 points per 100 possessions. The team has made a big leap offensively.

This win streak has seen the Magic play some of their best offense -- although, granted, it was against weaker opponents. Orlando is averaging a 120.4 offensive rating in the last five games. The Magic have made 37.7 percent of their 30.2 3-point attempts per game during this win streak.

For the season, Orlando ranks 26th at 34.4 percent on 34.0 attempts per game. Three-point shooting remains a sore spot for the Magic overall.

3. Scoreboard watching

The only thing the Orlando Magic control on the final day of the season is whether they will finish at least seventh in the Eastern Conference. If the Magic win Sunday, they will ensure they host the 7/8 Play-In Game on Tuesday at the Kia Center.

The only hope the Orlando Magic have to move up in the standings is if they win and the Toronto Raptors lose to the Brooklyn Nets. Even though the Nets are locked into their spot in the Lottery, those odds seem long.

Similarly, if the Magic lose, their footing could get slippery.

If the Orlando Magic lose and the Philadelphia 76ers defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, the Magic fall to the eight seed. The Sixers are the seven seed if the Raptors win and the Raptors are the seven seed if the Raptors lose.

All three teams in the race for sixth and seventh are double-digit favorites to win on Sunday. The Celtics are sitting most of their rotation tonight.

Still, the Magic must do the job to secure their spot.

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter - AVAILABLE (Nasal Fracture Face Mask)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Sprain)

Jett Howard - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown - OUT (Left Achilles Tendinits)

Jayson Tatum - OUT (Right Achilles Repair Management)

Derrick White - OUT (Right Knee Contusion)

Payton Pritchard - DOUBTFUL (Left Foot Plantar Fascitis)

Neemias Queta - OUT (Right Toe Sprain)

Nikola Vucevic - DOUBTFUL (Right Ring Finger Injury Management)

Sam Hauser - DOUBTFUL (Low Back Spasm)

Hugo Gonzalez - QUESTIONABLE (Right Foot Pain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Boston Jalen Suggs PG Max Shulga Desmond Bane SG Baylor Scheierman Franz Wagner SF Hugo Gonzaelz Paolo Banchero PF Jordan Walsh Wendell Carter C Luka Garza

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Prediction

Our Record: 52-29/35-46 ATS

The last day of the season is both exciting and boring.

The league can never predict which matchups will feature teams that have something to play for. So much is already decided on the last day of the season. And there are a lot of games with one team motivated to play and another that is not.

The Orlando Magic need this game. The Boston Celtics do not.

That does not mean the Celtics will not try hard to win this game, even sitting many of their best players today. Boston will not have much of a bench with so many key players likely resting ahead of the Playoffs -- and a potential series with Orlando once again.

Boston has a system that works and a culture that works. It is the same warning coach Jamahl Mosley gave the team before Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Good teams are good teams all the way through.

The Magic can still make some mistakes. But if they play with energy and intensity as if they want to host that game Tuesday or climb out of the Play-In, they should handle their business in this game just as they have throughout this five-game win streak.

It should be a solid cap to a frustrating season. And the chance to make redemption in the postseason.