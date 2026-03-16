Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks (March 16, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Atlanta 100.2 Pace 102.8 114.4 Off. Rtg. 114.2 112.9 Def. Rtg. 113.2 53.1 eFG% 55.0 30.3 O.Reb.% 28.4 13.6 TO% 13.8 30.6 FTR 23.6

1. Winning Streaks

The Orlando Magic ended the Miami Heat's seven-game win streak to get to a seven-game win streak of their own. Like the meme with the Grim Reaper knocking on the next door, the Orlando Magic will try to end the Atlanta Hawks' nine-game win streak.

Obviously, both teams are playing extraordinarily well.

During this seven-game win streak, the Magic have a 122.4 offensive rating and 108.8 defensive rating during this streak. They have shot a 56.6 percent effective field goal percentage.

During Atlanta's nine-game win streak, the team has posted a 120.8 offensive rating and a 102.7 defensive rating. Both are surprising considering the Hawks traded Trae Young for CJ McCollum and seemed to point to a complete reset for the team.

Of course, it is worth noting that the Hawks have played only one team that is currently in at least Play-In position. That was a 125-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on March 7. The Hawks are rightfully feasting on bad teams right now. No one should apologize for that.

But this game is the real test for the Hawks. The Orlando Magic will be the best team the Atlanta Hawks have faced since losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 9. It has been a while.

And this will be a test of whether the Hawks' new offense and defense actually works or not.

2. The fourth quarter problems

The Orlando Magic lost 15-point leads entering the fourth quarter in the past two games -- against two very different opponents in the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. The Magic are still happy to come out with the wins. That is ultimately what matters.

But this has been a repeating pattern for the Magic. Just look at their clutch record.

Orlando is 23-11 in clutch games, the second-most clutch wins in the season. But the team is -0.1 points per 100 possessions in those final five minutes in close games.

That would suggest they should be closer to .500. It suggests they are ahead in a lot of these games and just holding on like they did Saturday night against the Miami Heat.

In the fourth quarter overall, Orlando is 13th in the leauge with a -0.2 net rating in third quarters (a 113.0 offensive rating and 113.2 defensive rating). Even during this winning streak, the Magic are 20th with a -3.0 net rating.

Orlando is still struggling to close games.

3. The CJ McCollum shift

The Orlando Magic know as much as anyone the power CJ McCollum can have.

Their loss to the Washington Wizards in January came behind 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting from McCollum. He has averaged 20.0 points per game and shoots 37.8 percent from three in 24 appearances against the Magic. He has had some big games against the Magic.

He has been transformative too for the Atlanta Hawks.

Since arriving, he has averaged 18.6 points per game and shooting 35.2 percent from three in the 27 games he has played since he arrived. The Hawks have obviously turned things around in their season since the trade to acquire him for Trae Young.

McCollum is a solid veteran and shooter who has stayed out of the way for Jalen Johnson to grow and develop into a star.

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jett Howard - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Jonathan Isaac - OUT (Left Knee Strain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Jonathan Kuminga - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Injury Management)

Asa Newell - QUESTIONABLE (G-League On Assignment)

RayJ Dennis - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Keshon Gilbert - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Atlanta Jalen Suggs PG CJ McCollum Desmond Bane SG Dyson Daniels Tristan da Silva SF Nickeil Alexander-Walker Paolo Banchero PF Jalen Johnson Wendell Carter C Onyeka Okongwu

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Our Record: 41-25/30-36 ATS

The Orlando Magic passed a huge test in defeating the Miami Heat on Saturday. It was a key game in their Playoff standings and one that would prove the Magic are for real. Or their hope that they are for real.

The Magic are back at it, trying to get another big win. The Atlanta Hawks also have something to prove. They have feasted on bad teams, and the Magic represent a team that is competing for the Playoff spot the Hawks still think they can climb to. They need this win

Orlando right now is in a good groove. The Magic are a lot better than the teams the Hawks have been facing. And that is the test they face now.

The Magic are far from perfect though. They still have their own set of flaws -- some stagnant offense still, turnovers and fouling. And that has kept a lot of teams in games that they should have put away.

But Orlando has found a way past it. The team's defense has played at an elite level. And the Magic are good enough to beat a lot of teams even if they are not playing their best.

That will get them at some point. But Orlando has a lot working for it.

About the only thing the Hawks might be able to ride in this game is the canceled Magic City night that should lead to a hot crowd at State Farm Arena.