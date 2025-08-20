Magic made the absolute best move of the offseason - and it's not even close

The Orlando Magic trading for Desmond Bane was the best move of the NBA offseason, and it’s not particularly close. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in place, the Magic already had one of the best young rosters in the NBA. Adding Bane to that mix gives them a perfect opportunity to capitalize on a weakened Eastern Conference.

Bane is an incredible three-point shooter, which is exactly what last year’s Magic team needed. But that’s now the only thing that makes this move the best move in the entire association. There are plenty of reasons, from team needs to other league moves to the state of the East.

Orlando made the best move of the summer.

Why is the Desmond Bane-Magic trade the best?

First and foremost, viewing the trade from the Magic’s perspective, it accomplishes exactly what they needed (as previously mentioned). Orlando desperately needed an infusion of three-point shooting into their lineup, and getting Bane achieves that goal.

Banchero and Wagner are extremely talented players. Banchero is one of the most dominant drivers in the NBA and a mid-range assassin when he wants to be. Wagner can put the ball on the floor, create plays for others, and find his shot all over the floor. But neither is great at shooting the three-ball.

Having Bane on the perimeter will give them an elite kick-out option, and one who can also create for himself, which is an added bonus.

Looking at the deal in the context of other moves that were made, there are some strong contenders for ‘best move of the summer.’ The Atlanta Hawks getting Kristaps Porzingis was big. The Oklahoma City Thunder extending their young core was important. But the biggest move was the Houston Rockets trading for Kevin Durant.

But adding Durant puts the Rockets in the mix in the West. It’s perfect for their organization, much like the Magic’s trade for Bane was for theirs, but they still have to deal with the Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Golden State Warriors in the West, all at full strength.

That’s where the third factor comes in.

Orlando made this move at the perfect time. Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton are going to miss the entire year, and the East is as open as ever. Pushing their chips onto the table now will give Banchero and Wagner a real chance to make the Finals.

The Bane trade was perfect for the Magic, and they made it at the perfect time.