The one Orlando Magic stalwart feeling the most pressure before the deadline

Isaiah Stewart thought he could overpower his way to the basket.

Sure, Jonathan Isaac is taller than he is, but he has a much slighter frame. The man nicknamed "Beef Stew" felt like he could move his body with some impact and get to the basket.

This was a classic Jonathan Isaac sequence though.

Isaac got moved off his spot but stayed balanced and kept his base. He swiped at Stewart as he thought about turning over his shoulder to shoot, taking a further hit and staying in the play.

When Stewart finally turned to try to score, Isaac met the ball seemingly immediately after it was released and blocked the shot, sending the Magic out into transition.

It has been an up-and-down season for Isaac. After last year's disappointing run, which followed his weight gain, Isaac returned in better shape and seemed eager to prove himself. However, this season has proven to be difficult for him as well.

Moments like Friday's 4-point, 3-rebound showing with that block where the team went +26 in his 13:36 hint at how Isaac can continue to make an impact even if he is still struggling to score. It is another sign of how the Magic are still coming together.

Isaac is trying to make his impact and find his footing again.

But there is a lot of pressure building on the veteran forward. The Magic are facing the pressure and scrutiny of a team expected to go deeper into the Playoffs. They are facing the pressures too of the luxury tax and aprons in future years.

All eyes are on Isaac as he continues to play and this Magic team continues to improve.

That was certainly the sentiment shared by Jake Fischer on the Stein Line Substack.

In a survey of the big man market, he included Isaac as an option that teams are monitoring. He is behind Wendell Carter, Moe Wagner, Goga Bitadze on the center depth chart and faces a difficult future because of the Magic's finances.

He is at least someone the league is keeping an eye on.

The recent strong performances from rookie Noah Penda only further the pressure on Isaac. Indeed, it appears all eyes are on Isaac.

Carving a role

That is still to say that Jonathan Isaac still controls his playing time and has control over the rotation spot. But his minutes have gone up and down. And he is still looking to contribute consistently on offense.

Isaac has no health concerns anymore after his years of dealing with his knee injury. But he is averaging only 10.2 minutes per game in 18 appearances so far this season.

Isaac is averaging only 2.9 points per game and is shooting 45.5 percent from the floor but just 21.7 percent from three. Isaac has struggled to find his offensive since returning from injury.

That is seen mostly in his on/off numbers.

Orlando has a team-worst 102.6 offensive rating with Isaac on the floor. But the team's 106.1 defensive rating with Jonathan Isaac on the floor trails only Jalen Suggs.

That has been the story with Isaac for several years. He provides enough defensive intensity and playmaking to make up for some of his offensive and shooting struggles.

But that window is certainly narrowing. Much of his scoring now comes in putbacks and while the Magic use him a lot in spot ups, he shoots only 5 for 22 on spot-up shots.

It is clear how much he is finding his footing still this season. But he is playing better.

During the last nine games, where Orlando has gone 7-2, Isaac is averaging 3.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game with 0.7 stocks per game. He has been more active, and the Magic have a +1.9 plus/minus per game with him in the game.

In those nine games, the Magic have a 101.8 defensive rating with Isaac on the floor. And while it is still a team-worst mark, the Magic have a 110.0 offensive rating with Isaac on the floor too.

It is a measure of progress.

The pressure builds

The pressure is always on, though.

That is just how this league works. And there are already sands shifting beneath Isaac, just as he is starting to find his footing.

Isaac is in the first year of a four-year deal that pays him $15 million this year. The following years are non-guarnateed unless he plays 52 games the prior season. He seems on track for that.

With the Magic likely to be above the first apron, they are going to have to make some critical financial decisions. One was perhaps already made when the team declined the option on Jett Howard's rookie contract.

Isaac clearly has some trust. But the Magic drafted another rangy, defensive-minded forward in Noah Penda.

Penda has performed well when he has gotten his chance.

He had 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss to the Boston Celtics, a game where Isaac played only five minutes in the first half as the Celtics pulled away in that game. With Isaac out with back spasms against the Philadelphia 76ers, Penda had 10 points and nine rebounds, including five offensive rebounds.

It is probably premature to hand the reins over to Penda completely. But the Magic have an option if Isaac struggles. And they have a cheaper option when they might look to cut some payroll.

That is among the reasons Isaac may be one of the bigger names to watch at the trade deadline. It may not matter how well Isaac is playing in that sense. It may just become a financial move.

Isaac though will have a say in his future. He, like the team, has found his footing and his role on this team. And that will help alleviate some pressure as the team works its way through the season.