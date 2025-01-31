New mock trade to fix Magic’s offense sends star guard to Orlando

The NBA trade deadline is almost here, and the Magic have a decision to make. Do they make a move to improve their offense or give the team time to get healthy and wait until the offseason to explore the trade market?

In January, the Magic put up the worst offensive rating in the league, trailing even the Washington Wizards, who currently have the worst record in the NBA with six wins and 41 losses. The Magic have also only won four games all month and dropped out of the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Something has to change if the Magic want to make the playoffs and secure homecourt advantage.

One of the best offensive players currently on the trade market is De’Aaron Fox. Fox is currently averaging 25.1 points, 5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals on a struggling Sacramento Kings squad.

His preferred trade destinations seem to be the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat, and the Houston Rockets. While the Magic are not on that list, Orlando has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Fox ever since rumors about a potential trade emerged.

A recent mock trade by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley sends Fox to the Magic.

Magic go all-in on Fox in new mock trade

Buckley proposed a mock trade that would send Fox to the Magic in return for Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2030 second-round pick.

Giving up three draft picks and two rotational players is quite a steep price, but that is what teams will likely have to ship out if they want to acquire Fox. Fox is one of the top scoring guards in the league, dishes out plenty of assists, and showed some defensive flashes under former Kings head coach Mike Brown. Players like that don’t become available often, and when they do, they are expensive.

For the Magic, there is more to think about than just the price, though. Fox has not been shooting the three well this season, averaging only 32.1 percent on 6.3 attempts per game. He shot it much better last season, converting 36.9 percent of his 7.8 attempts per game. If the shooting does not improve, is Fox really the player the Magic should go all-in for? However, at the same time, there is no guarantee that a better option will become available any time soon.

The Magic will eventually have to add an offensive-minded guard to reach their full potential and become one of the best teams in the NBA. Even if the fit is not flawless, going after Fox is something the organization should at least consider. The Magic desperately need some help offensively, even as the team is getting healthy again. If they do not make a move before the trade deadline, it will have to happen in the offseason.