Memphis Grizzlies used the Orlando Magic's picks in the most painful way imaginable

The Orlando Magic's type on draft night is usually pretty clear.

The Magic love players who have a long wingspan, a knack for playing on defense and if they can shoot, even better. Looking at the list of players in this year's Draft, there was one player who seemed to check all those boxes.

Washington State guard Cedric Coward fit all the skills the Magic wanted. The wing measured at 6-foot-5.25 without shoes at the NBA Draft Combine with a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan. That turned a lot of heads and made Coward a potential Lottery pick after missing all but six games with a shoulder injury.

When they had the 16th pick to go with the 25th pick, it felt like the Magic could trade up to take Coward and check all those boxes.

Then the Magic sent the 16th pick and three other first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Desmond Bane. It was a huge win for the Magic to add to their roster.

But there was still hope they could get Coward or find a way to get this perfect prospect.

That hope was well founded. The Magic's picks would have gotten them Coward.

It was just Memphis who took those picks.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Grizzlies used two of the picks acquired in the Bane trade -- the 16th overall pick and the Magic's 2028 first-round pick -- to acquire Coward for themselves with the 11th pick. The Portland Trail Blazers will pick 16th and hold the Magic's pick in 2028.

The Grizzlies are sending No. 16, a 2028 first-round pick via Orlando and two seconds to Portland for Cedric Coward, sources said. https://t.co/vLA63Gg3G8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2025

Coward averaged 17.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game with Washington State last year. He shot 40.0 percent from three in 5.0 attempts per game. But his season was cut short by a shoulder injury.

His last full season at Eastern Washington saw him average 15.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game with 38.3 percent shooting from three. He was a member of the 2024 All-Big Sky team before following his Eastern Washington coach to Pullman, Wash., and Washington State.

Coward's draft stock rose greatly after he showed off his health and shooting ability throughout the Draft Combine and that was only confirmed by his measurements.

He would have been a perfect player to add to the Magic's collection of athletes and long arms.

But Orlando obviously is pretty happy putting all of its chips in on an established elite shooter in Bane.

On draft night, though, it is impossible not to think about what could have been. The Magic's picks would have been enough to secure him.

But Orlando will have to hope its trade for Bane works out better than the perfect draft pick.