Magic could undo Klay Thompson regret with surprise trade

Many Orlando Magic fans will remember their team being interested in signing Klay Thompson in free agency last summer. Ultimately, they ended up getting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope instead. While KCP has been a solid addition for his defensive prowess and veteran locker room presence, he hasn't done a ton to improve the Magic's glaring problems on offense. Now, with the Dallas Mavericks potentially being open to moving Thompson, Orlando may have a second chance at the sharpshooter.

We know that the Magic's desperate need for shooting is the most obvious thing about them at this point. They were the league's worst three-point shooting team by both percentage and total makes in 2024-25, and that ultimately proved to be a hindrance to their incredibly strong defense.

Paolo Banchero are both incredibly talented offensive players, but the lack of shooting power around them severely limited Orlando's overall output when it came to scoring. KCP's veteran play brought some relief to their process, but not enough to make a big difference. Klay Thompson, although no longer in his prime, remains one of the most respected shooters from beyond the arc.

The Magic may want to pursue Klay Thompson yet again

Thompson's athleticism and lateral quickness have diminished a bit, but he remains a lethal shooter and a major threat when he's off-ball. In his first season with the Dallas Mavericks, he didn't get nearly as many touches as in years past due to the fact that he was playing alongside two high-usage guards in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

If he were to come to Orlando, Thompson would be able to operate in a role that suits him better given the Magic's dire need for perimeter shooting. And in the Mavericks' eyes, moving Klay in favor of younger talent could be an appealing option.

Continuing to evolve and get younger is something Dallas will likely want to do sooner or later with Cooper Flagg about to enter the equation. From Orlando's side of things, they're well aware they wouldn't be getting prime Klay Thompson or the fabled "Game 6 Klay," but they don't need that. They just need someone who can keep defenses honest and provide Wagner/Banchero someone who can capitalize on open looks.

The time is now for the Orlando Magic. They're in a prime position to elevate themselves to the level of one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in short order. Bringing in a player with the kind of pedigree of success Klay Thompson has would indicate just how serious they are about contending here and now, not down the road.