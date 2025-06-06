Magic should take advantage of Celtics' sale by landing underrated sharpshooter

Orlando Magic fans are well aware of just how concerning their team's offense looked for much of the 2024-25 season. It feels like every move that's been suggested for the front office to make this summer has revolved around how to maximize the Magic's offense. Well, get ready for one more. Because with the Boston Celtics potentially being willing to move pieces around this offseason given Jayson Tatum's injury, Orlando has a golden opportunity to try to acquire Sam Hauser.

Hauser is rarely mentioned among the greatest shooters in the NBA, but part of that is simply due to his more limited role in Boston. Number 30 played just the eighth-most minutes on the Celtics last season, and he would likely be able to thrive in a larger role in Orlando due to the fact that his skillset fits exactly what the Magic currently need.

Think about it. Standing at 6-foot-7, Hauser brings a lot of size to the table along with tremendous three-point shooting prowess. He's shot greater than 40% from behind the arc in all four seasons of his professional career. And unlike many of the greatest pure shooters in the NBA, Hauser does it without being a significant defensive liability, which would obviously be huge for a Magic team that draws so much of its identity from strong team defense.

The Magic should pursue Sam Hauser

It's very reasonable to think Hauser's fit in Orlando would be spectacular. On a team like the Magic where spacing is at a premium, a proven sharpshooter would be welcomed with open arms. And when it comes to the timing, it couldn't be more perfect.

The Celtics appear to be ready to trim their payroll and press the reset button on their rotation with Tatum likely to miss all of next season. It may become a sort of "gap year" in Boston where they are willing to sell off role players in order to gain flexibility for the future. A team like Orlando can't afford to miss out on this kind of opportunity.

If you watch the Magic for even a short period of time it becomes evident very quickly that they're a team built around size, versatility on defense and playmaking savvy. Both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are rising stars, but they will thrive even more with capable shooters around them that can space the floor.

The Orlando Magic have a promising future, but they clearly still need more legitimate shooting power in order to take that leap to the level of a true top-level championship contender. Adding Sam Hauser to their roster could help them get that much closer to achieving that ambitious goal.