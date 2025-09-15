Magic's new-look backcourt the last line of defense against devastating flaw

The Orlando Magic have revamped their roster with offseason moves aimed at addressing their most glaring flaws. No two acquisitions project to be more transformative than that of former Memphis Grizzlies teammates Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones.

Bane and Jones are joining an up-and-coming team that has already made the playoffs in consecutive seasons, but they've instantly become the last line of defense against its dreadful shooting.

Orlando burst onto the scene in 2023-24, winning 47 games and taking the Cleveland Cavaliers to Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs. In 2024-25, Paolo Banchero missed 36 games, Jalen Suggs was absent from 47, and Moritz Wagner was sidelined for 52.

Even Franz Wagner missed 22 games, thus rounding an injury-plagued season into form—and yet, the Magic went 41-41 and made the playoffs yet again.

With this in mind, it's difficult to be overly critical of a team with clear signs of immediate and long-term potential. Banchero and Wagner are two of the fastest-rising stars in the NBA, and the supporting cast in place was already good enough to overcome injuries and help Orlando rank No. 2 in defensive rating in 2024-25.

Teams that can't space the floor are destined to struggle against elite opponents, however, and those that fail to convert the most efficient of looks are undoubtedly in the biggest of trouble.

Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones must save Magic from shooting woes

Orlando finished the 2024-25 season ranked dead last in both three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage. To make matters worse, it shot just 32.7 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. That was, once again, the worst mark in the NBA.

For perspective on how bad that is, the Magic were one of just three teams to shoot worse than 35.0 percent on catch-and-shoot threes—and the only team below 33.9 percent.

Of the five Magic players who shot at least 35.0 percent from beyond the arc in 2024-25, only Moritz Wagner will return for the 2025-26 campaign. Even with Wagner, there's a degree of concern considering he shot 36.0 percent in 30 games played and has never otherwise converted more than 34.1 percent of his attempts from distance.

That epitomizes the harsh reality that Bane and Jones will not only need to excel, but change the culture for the Magic to make the leap.

Thankfully, Bane and Jones are among the best shooters the NBA has to offer. In 2024-25, Bane shot 42.3 percent on catch-and-shoot threes and Jones resided just above him at 43.0 percent. Bane shot 39.2 percent overall from beyond the arc and is a career 41.0 percent shooter from distance.

Jones, meanwhile, buried 41.4 percent of his threes for a second consecutive season—and is among the NBA's most efficient playmakers with a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.43.

Over the past three seasons, Jones has compiled averages of 10.8 points and 5.9 assists per game, as well as 14.5 points and 7.9 assists per 36 minutes. By comparison, he's averaged just 1.0 turnover per game and 1.4 per 36 minutes.

Bane has averaged 21.1 points and 5.0 assists per game during that same period, thus giving Orlando reason to believe the new backcourt can not only space the floor, but create for others. If that transpires, then the Magic will have a sincere opportunity to take a step toward contending.

If Bane and Jones fail to shoot in the way expected of them, however, there's no known source of relief on the roster.