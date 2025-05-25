Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still hopes to bring title to Orlando

The reviews for the Orlando Magic signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last summer were universal praise.

In a slim free agent class, the Magic targeted a player who fit their defensive identity and would give them the spacing and shooting they needed to unlock their offense. As much as anything, everyone saw Caldwell-Pope's championship experience as something that could transform the Magic into a contending team.

It was not uncommon to see national writers predict the Magic would finish in the top four in the Eastern Conference.

Things did not work out the way anybody hoped.

Injuries to the top of the roster derailed things from the beginning. But Caldwell-Pope never found his footing as a shooter. He had a strong end to the season, but the overall picture was one of frustration.

The player the Magic signed to help give them space and solve their shooting issues failed to deliver in the first year of a three-year, $66-million deal. With the Magic eager to improve and move up the standings, the rumors are that Caldwell-Pope could be the one on the move just to make salaries work.

It was a disappointing season no matter how anyone slices it. But Caldwell-Pope, for his part, is not giving up on this project or this team's potential.

Joining former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Dwight Howard on Howard's Above The Rim podcast, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expressed his hope that he can bring a title to Orlando.

"I want to do something you had an opportunity to do and should have happened, but I want to bring one to Orlando," Caldwell-Pope said. "I don't even want the statue, but that was my reason of coming to this team. It's like an OKC. They're young, they're scrappy, they're ready. If we can just put it together."

There is some teammate hyping up and bluster. Everyone can acknowledge that the injuries derailed the team. But there is still work for the team to do to build on the core.

Dwight Howard's co-hosts mention Trae Young specifically as the "missing piece," feeding into the clear need to grab a point guard. They need someone who can help the big stars play off the ball more and get them some easy shots.

Caldwell-Pope was not completely sold on it. The team needs time to develop. And there are still players coming back from season-ending injuries.

Everyone can see how close the Magic are. And the balance for the Magic this offseason is injecting some more offense into the group while continuing to foster development from young players.

There is still a lot of internal belief within the roster.

Jalen Suggs responded to the clip of Dwight Howard's podcast with nothing but support for his teammate. The Magic played more than half of the season without Suggs and his absence was critical to the team being unable to reach its potential.

But that is the other part of the equation too, though. To get a player like Young or that missing piece might cost the Magic Caldwell-Pope.

Everything is in flux with the team. Nobody is sure who will stay beyond Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. That is the core the Magic are building around now.

Caldwell-Pope still fits that in theory with his shooting ability. But last year was a real struggle. Caldwell-Pope averaged 8.7 points per game, the fewest since his rookie season and his first time with fewer than 10.0 points per game since 2021. He shot just 34.2 percent, his worst field goal percentage from three since 2016.

Things were even worse in the Playoffs, where Caldwell-Pope averaged 5.0 points per game and shot 6 for 23 (26.1 percent) from three. It was not what the Magic hoped for or designed from Caldwell-Pope.

With the Magic needing more creation as much as they need more shooting, the Magic have a lot to think about when it comes to Caldwell-Pope. Would even betting on him bouncing back to his career numbers be enough to transform the Magic's offense?

That is among the many considerations the Magic have this offseason.

But the Magic's roster still clearly believes they can figure things out as a group. While everyone is expecting the Magic to make some big moves, the team still sees the potential internally.

A lot of that still centers on Banchero and Wagner, the team's two stars.

Caldwell-Pope praised Banchero's poise and patience during the podcast. A lot of the Magic's growth will come with his growth and comfort running the team. Caldwell-Pope had good things to say about Wagner too.

Everyone understands and can see the Magic's potential. It is not hard to find. But Orlando clearly needs more pieces to get over the top.

The question this offseason presents is whether Caldwell-Pope is a part of that formula. He certainly seems to hope so.