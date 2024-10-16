Kentavious Caldwell-Pope does the little things to prepare Orlando Magic
At the end of an intense, scrimmage-heavy practice Tuesday, the clock wound down and the buzzer sounded as it does to signal the end of practice every day. Usually coach Jamahl Mosley will blow his whistle and the team will huddle near mid-court of one of the courts in the AdventHealth Training Center.
This day, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the one who led the huddle. He gathered the entire team together and spoke in front of the group first as the team assessed its performance in practice and spoke about how they aim to improve in the coming days with just a week to go before the start of the season.
This is a normal occurrence. The team's training camp has been all about communication and holding each other accountable. The team is taking on more of this responsibility and visibly doing so.
But hearing it from an accomplished veteran like Caldwell-Pope is different. His voice has a deeper resonance and hits the team in different ways.
It is hard to measure now with Caldwell-Pope appearing in only one preseason game, but the consistent message has been that his impact has been felt everywhere within the team.
"I love how they come to me and ask me questions to get the knowledge," Caldwell-Pope said after practice Tuesday. "I'm enjoying it. That's what I do. I love to talk and give my teammates the knowledge of how to navigate through the league."
There are a lot of instances that are even evident publicly of Caldwell-Pope taking players aside and using his voice to instruct or build confidence. And that does not even get into what Caldwell-Pope should provide on the court as both a shooter and a defender.
There are going to be countless ways that Caldwell-Pope impacts this team. And a lot of them will be subtle.
Coach Jamahl Mosley pointed to a few things.
He started with how Caldwell-Pope works through drills, not only with his effort. But with how he takes players like Jett Howard or Tristan da Silva aside and stresses why it is important for them to fill the corners or take the lesson of the drill seriously. It is about making teammates better and being an outlet for them when the defense collapses.
Those individual conversations matter because of the impact his voice can have on the team and these young players.
Mosley also pointed to his reaction and energy on the bench. Even during the game that he sat out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, his engagement on the bench cheering on his teammates was something exemplary he felt he needed to point out to his team.
Caldwell-Pope is a veteran who knows how to prepare himself. He was happy to let younger players get their opportunity. That sacrifice matters too.
It is another way Caldwell-Pope's influence is clear and rubs off on his teammates.
"He's a worker. He hasn't made it this far because he has not worked," Mosley said after practice Monday. "He's worked his tail off staying late in the gym, getting his shots up and communicating with guys. He and I have talked a ton about when to push, when to back off a little bit, and let the young guy get reps. That's what you saw in the San Antonio game a little bit."
KCP has a clear role on this team
It is not just about these little things Kentavious Caldwell-Pope might be doing. The Orlando Magic brought him in to play a clear role for the team and boost the starting lineup.
He averaged 10.1 points per game and shot 40.6 percent from three last year. Caldwell-Pope will provide a major boost to the team's shooting at least. And he is expected to help anchor what the Magic hope is one of the best defensive backcourts in the league.
Players can feel what he can bring on the floor. His shooting will be a big thing for them.
But everyone sees how he can help this team be more organized on offense and defense. He is a player that is enabling the team's growth. Players said early in camp that he was "steps ahead" anticipating what the team needed.
Caldwell-Pope's role goes beyond what he brings on the court.
"That's been my favorite part is our growth through everything and our constant communication," Jalen Suggs said after practice Tuesday. "I'm super excited about where it can go just because of how connected we are. When you have that line of communication and that respect from two individuals, I think the sky is the limit."
Suggs and Caldwell-Pope are expected to form one of the NBA's most potent backcourt defensive duos. Their individual relationship is still growing as they learn to play together. Suggs said the two have been constantly talking to learn how to cover for each other and work with each other on defense.
A maturing team
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has shared his insight with everyone. And the Orlando Magic have looked a bit more mature, at least in part, because of it. The team feels like it is improving every day and many players would suggest that Caldwell-Pope has influenced that.
Caldwell-Pope is providing the boost everyone expected on the floor with his shooting. He is also clearly providing some voice off the floor.
"He's more vocal than you realize," Jamahl Mosley said after practice Tuesday. "Obviously, watching him from afar, sprinting to the corner, knocking shots down and guarding at a high level defensively. He has done a great job communicating with each one of these guys as he's out there. He leads from voice, but he also leads from experience."
Everyone is still learning where to find Caldwell-Pope in transition and on the floor. The team is still learning each other. That is expected during preseason.
Caldwell-Pope has clearly made an impression. Everyone is just eager to see how the team looks when the games count. The team is ramping up for that moment.
There is a lot that Caldwell-Pope likes but everyone knows there is still work to go.
But that is something too. The Magic have rubbed off on Caldwell-Pope too. He is not joining a team ignoring his messaging. He is joining a team that is the right team to hear this message too.
"Everybody has that grit, that toughness, that grind," Caldwell-Pope said after practice Tuesday. "They want to get after it. Everybody wants to hoop and everybody wants to win. It's a great group to be around. They're young guys, but everybody wants to win. Everyone is learning how to sacrifice for each other and be that teammate and that brother for each other. That's getting better each and every day. We talk to each other and come in here and work with each other."
That is still the big reminder. This team is young and hungry to win. It has impressed a veteran like Caldwell-Pope.
And if the veteran shooter can help the Magic take that next step, then his signing will be worth it. Already the team is feeling that impact and the guidance he can bring.