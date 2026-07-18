Jase Richardson's Summer League success started with a return to his roots

The Orlando Magic are desperate for players who know how score.

Players who can create off the dribble and have a second sense for scoring are few and far between on this roster. The Magic have their stars and players capable of scoring, but the offense is still a drag. It is still a crawl to get points.

Finding a sparkplug scorer to bring off the bench was something the Magic desperately needed, even if it did not fit their ideal fits.

Jase Richardson at the 25th pick was a moderate swing for the Magic.

He was a player who did not have the Magic's preferred physical profile. But he was a scorer, quickly endearing himself at Michigan State and growing in confidence as a scorer. He was one of the best finishers at the rim among guards in the nation when he was drafted.

Richardson grew and developed quickly. Even fans recognized he needed to take his chance at the NBA.

The question is what it would take for him to make it in the NBA.

That was something he began to ponder after a mostly dormant rookie season.

Richardson could score and quickly find his rhythm. He proved fairly quickly that he could find his space and spots on an NBA floor. His shooting was welcomed.

But to see the floor, he would need to add something more. He would need to prove himself on defense. He would need to prove he could play under control and lead the team.

This was all on Richardson's mind as he prepared for Summer League, in addition to the typical physical work that comes with preparing for a rookie's second season.

Richardson knew that a successful Summer League would see him return to his point guard roots.

"I think it's been super helpful," Richardson said after practice Friday. "For me, trying to get back to my original position at the point guard. Just getting back to those reps. I haven't really played on the ball as much the last two years. Just getting used to being a point guard and being a leader and coming out here and being aggressive."

It is safe to say Richardson has had a successful Summer League, punctuated with Wednesday's 25-point effort in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

There are still some rough edges to sand down, but Richardson spent his Summer League looking more composed and more mature. He picked his spots well and proved he could impact games beyond just his scoring.

Everyone knows that will be there.

That is what the Magic wanted to see from Richardson in Summer League. And it is why they should be feeling good as their time in Vegas concludes.

More than scoring

Jase Richardson is a scoring guard. Everyone knows he will have that in him.

He averaged 18.3 points per game in his three games in Las Vegas, shooting 20 for 37 from the floor (54.1 percent) and 7 for 14 (50.0 percent) from three. Those numbers are all signs of his offensive ability.

They were the same numbers he had at Michigan State -- 12.1 points per game and 49.3 percent shooting and 41.2 percent shooting from three. They were the same numbers he posted in his rookie season with the Orlando Magic -- 14.7 points per 36 minutes and 47.3 percent shooting and 35.4 percent shooting from three.

Nobody doubts Richardson can score.

Getting more playing time with the Magic would require him to expand his leadership ability and his point guard skills. The skills that fit his size a lot more consistently.

"I know he is a hard worker," Noah Penda said after practice Friday. "I know it was important for him to show he had that leadership as a point guard for us next year. I think he has shown that. The shot-making was never a question for him. Got to see him keep going in that direction. He's a great man, great teammate and great point guard. He's been a great leader since camp started."

Richardson's game has improved in that direction.

In Summer League, he tallied 14 assists against seven turnovers -- three coming in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson was a more effective leader and organizer.

That is the big thing that Richardson said the team wanted him to work on. Coach D.J. Bakker challenged him to be an extension of the coaching staff. That is what a point guard is.

And even as a second-year player, Richardson was tasked with taking the helm.

A fresh start?

Jase Richardson still has a lot of work to do to be ready for the regular season.

Richardson knew he still had a lot to learn. He knew there would still be more work for him to find playing time and make an impression on a new coaching staff.

Richardson did what all rookies do, he worked on his body to be better prepared for the rigors of the NBA season.

He did that too because he knows defense is the ultimate ticket to playing time. Richardson is still proving himself on that end, even if he is more than competitive and willing to fight defensively.

Richardson has always been up for the challenge.

He has done the work, watching film of himself and others around the league to improve his point guard skills and how to lead a team.

Doing it in Summer League is one thing. Doing it with NBA minutes is another.

His Summer League should make him eager to see where he goes next.

"You are always going to be super excited coming into a new season," Richardson said after practice Friday. "It's a whole new opportunity for us. A whole new view of things. New coaching staff, new everything. It's kind of a fresh slate for us. Just coming back, being ready and trying to make noise this year."

The Magic will certainly need Richardson to contribute at some point this season. He got precious few regular rotation minutes last year. He was mostly able to score in those minutes.

But clearly everybody knew he must do more. And a return to his point guard roots will help him expand what he can offer.

Summer League was an important step for him.