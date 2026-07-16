Jase Richardson is ready to make his mark with the Orlando Magic

Jase Richardson has a lot of hurdles to climb to make it in the NBA.

The 25th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft came in with hopes he could be a sparkplug scorer. He was a dynamic and brilliant scorer in college at Michigan State, but still raw. And he had his physical limitations to overcome -- measuring at 6-foot-0.5 at the Combine.

Richardson has a tall task ahead of him. He struggled to find his footing in his rookie year. Opportunities were very limited.

Getting comfortable and learning how to make your mark is part of the journey. Every player is searching for the role that will enable them to stick.

Richardson said this Summer League was less about the counting stats he could put up. It was more about his ability to show leadership and command over the offense. It was about his ability to be a point guard.

A breakout game that happens within those responsibilities is what the Magic and Richardson want to see too. That would be him putting all the pieces together.

And so early on in Wednesday's 99-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, it was clear this was Richardson's moment.

He scored 10 of his 25 points in the first quarter, punctuating his game with a nasty spin move into a twisting, scoop layup around the defense to finish at the rim in the fourth quarter. All of that scoring potential and opportunity came together for a major Vegas breakthrough.

It all has started to come together.

"I think just being able to control the floor," Richardson said of his goals for Summer League. "I feel like I have been setting guys up for good shots, getting to my own shots and defending."

Richardson still faces a lot of challenges ahead of him in training camp.

But if his goal in Summer League was to prove his maturity, composure and poise -- the things that happen beyond the box score -- he has successfully done that.

He does not look like a rookie anymore. He looks like a player who understands what his team asks and needs of him.

A stellar Summer League

Scoring 25 points is not easy in any professional game. But in Summer League, doing so efficiently can be difficult.

Part of Jase Richardson's job then is to keep this group together. Part of what he is trying to accomplish is to lead this team and make them better.

That is what a point guard is supposed to do, right?

Through four games, Richardson is averaging 20.0 points per game after his 25-point showing on Wednesday. He is shooting 30 for 52 (57.7 percent) from the floor and 10 for 19 (52.6 percent) from three.

Part of Richardson's appeal coming out of college was his overall efficiency. He was one of the best finishers at the rim among guards in the nation, and he was an excellent 3-point shooter. The Magic could view him as a potential three-level scorer, able to use his athleticism to finish at the rim, get to spots where he could create space for his jumper or drain outside shots.

The Magic needed that kind of a player.

Richardson's role was almost always a sparkplug scorer rather than a pure point guard or playmaker. That is even how the Magic used him in his limited minutes -- where he was effective as a scorer when given time.

This Summer League has seen Richardson take more command. He has 18 assists in four games against 11 turnovers. Three of his four turnovers on Wednesday came during the Philadelphia 76ers' frantic comeback that cut the deficit from 30 down to as little as four.

Even with the team facing the chaos of that late comeback, Magic Summer League coach D.J. Bakker said he wanted the ball with Jase Richardson to make the decisions to get them home, organized and calm them down.

"Controlling the tempo of the game," Bakker said after Wednesday's game. "He knows his place to get him going. But he also knows Colin had a stretch where he was going. Noah had a stretch where he was going. He has a great feel for his teammates and putting them in the best positions they can be in."

Richardson still could work to improve as a main ball-handler. But overall, the Magic have operated better with Richardson on the floor. The team is +17 with Richardson on the floor, including +15 in Wednesday's blowout win.

Richardson pinned the blame for those late turnovers on himself. He felt they were uncharacteristic but still something he needs to refine.

There is still room for improvement. But Richardson is becoming better at knowing when to use his speed and attack. He is still finding his way.

Battle for playing time?

Summer League is one thing, playing and earning minutes in the regular season will be another. And that is the ultimate goal for a player like Jase Richardson.

There will be a moment -- especially considering Jalen Suggs' injury history -- where the Orlando Magic will need Jase Richardson ready to play. He will have a part to play in their upcoming season.

But playing time will again be scant. He will be battling another undersized point guard in Jevon Carter for minutes. Carter's advantage is his experience and his defensive reputation. Richardson is still developing trust and building his defensive reputation.

If Richardson has struggled anywhere during this Summer League, it is on that end. He is still trying to make a mark on defense.

Richardson is willing to try. He plays hard on that end. But that might be the hurdle he finds most difficult to overcome and prove himself on.

But that is among his directives. Jase Richardson said coach Sean Sweeney expects him to be a dog on defense and be pesky on that end to help supplement his offensive game.

All that Summer League is meant to be is a step up. For a young player like him, it is meant to show that he has learned something from his rookie year.

Richardson has undoubtedly done that.

There is always more work to do before the season begins. This Summer League has served as a successful checkup on his progress. Wednesday's game served as a breakthrough moment that proves what he is still capable of.