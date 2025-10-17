Jalen Suggs' newest skill will help him deliver for Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs was beaming when asked about the jersey hanging in his locker before Thursday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Suggs was not going to play. He is still a little ways from that, having just jumped back into contact during Tuesday's practice, but he wanted the feeling of going through warmups and going through his pregame routine, hopefully to get rid of the butterflies of that first game back. He wanted to get that rep down.

All Suggs has had are mental reps as he recovers from his knee surgery. Everyone hopes that it will help Suggs be healthy for the remainder of the season -- and his career -- and contribute to this team.

The injury has given Suggs the chance to slow down and be patient.

"A ton of mental reps. I feel like that has helped slow me down," Suggs told Orlando Magic Daily and the Orlando Sentinel exclusively before Thursday's game. "That has given me a whole other perspective on the game and myself. I'm ready to get back to feeling things in the moment and being out on the floor."

It has been a long time since Suggs last played -- Jan. 25 in that fateful game against the Detroit Pistons. Suggs last practiced before this training camp in early February when he stopped the workout for what was determined to be cartilage damage in his left knee. That required surgery and knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

It kept him out for much of the summer as he rehabbed. It has kept him from most of this training camp.

But being on the court, even if it was just for warmups, had him beaming. Suggs can see the finish line of this long rehab process. He can see how close he is to returning.

But the key to this return has always been one thing: Patience.

Suggs has used his injury travails to learn more about how to settle himself. That has proven vital in his comeback.

Return to the energy

Jalen Suggs' play style has often been noted for its frenetic energy. He is seemingly playing like a maniac, chasing players on offense and hounding them on defense. He is always turned up to 11 and does not seem to have an off switch.

That energy is what has helped elevate the Magic defensively, especially. He has improved greatly offensively, particularly as a shooter.

Suggs has also faced his share of injuries. He has cleared 70 games just once in his career and has dealt with various different injuries.

Suggs said after last season that he has no intention to change the way that he plays. But these injuries have changed Suggs a bit as a person.

Working with the team's director of player performance, Arnie Kander, Jalen Suggs has focused a lot more on meditation and centering himself. He has spent a lot of time gaining a new perspective on life.

It has helped him play the best basketball of his career.

And that is the biggest lesson Suggs has taken from his months-long ordeal that may well cost him the beginning of the season but help him contribute when it matters in the end.

"The hardest part has been watching everybody else hoop," Suggs said before Thursday's game. "Harder than letting everything else come together physically, watching the guys hoop and watching the guys practice and going to preseason games and kind of get the feel and rhythm of what it is like to be on the floor."

Suggs has been traveling with the team throughout the preseason. He has remained the usually boisterous and eager face on the sideline, the last player in the handshake line before tip-off and present in team huddles.

It has clearly killed Suggs to sit out.

But he has to go through all the steps of returning. The biggest thing remaining is Suggs regaining confidence, stopping and playing at full speed. Suggs said the lingering concerns are for him to make explosive plays and then quickly stop those explosive plays to protect himself.

These are the last steps before returning to the court.

Waiting to return

Jalen Suggs has mostly watched everyone do their thing, eager to get out on the court with his teammates. The anticipation for the season is not just with fans. Players are eager for this season.

Suggs made his return to practice on Tuesday, participating in contact drills and 3-on-3 during the scrimmage-heavy practice. The Magic have two more scrimmage-based practices planned before Wednesday's opener.

Whether that means Suggs can get himself on the court and playing in time for Wednesday's opener remains up in the air.

"I think with Jalen because he has been through this before, he is learning he patience he has to have also with that fire to get back onto the court," coach Jamahl Mosley said before Thursday's game. "Which makes the work ethic that he is having during his rehab has been great because he understands how hard it is he has to work."

Mosley has worked to help Suggs stay involved. Suggs has acted as a coach during the team's scrimmages. The Magic have tried to keep Suggs involved and engaged with the team.

Suggs talks a lot about being present. And that is what he has tried to do as he engages with the team in practice and does his individual work to get back to the court.

Nothing replaces being on the court. But Suggs knows this time is valuable, preparing himself for the season ahead mentally as much as physically.

"I feel like that is another leap in going from good to great is detailing your work and detailing all the things that you are doing to be prepared to be right when it comes to the floor," Suggs said before Thursday's game. "There are a lot of things you can't replicate until you feel it in real time. The fact I got to start that process is great. I need a couple more chances. I'm ready to get it rolling."

Suggs is nearing the end of that journey. The finish line is in sight. He knows that he will not get it all back at once. Suggs seemingly plans to ease himself back onto the court when the time comes. It is a marathon and not a sprint.

And that is the biggest lesson that has come from waiting out this injury process. Patience to make the journey.