Injuries have cost Magic something they thought they could always rely on

Anthony Edwards was bottled up for much of the third quarter. The Magic were simply trying to stay connected and trying to find some momentum to get themselves back in the game.

A player like Edwards can change all of that in one play. Even in a game where he is not playing great. A split-second could create a game-changing play.

Edwards struggled to shoot going 5 for 19 from the floor. The Magic effectively contested and challenged his drives to the rim. . . except for one.

Late in the third quarter, Anthony Edwards worked a screen and roll that left Trevelin Queen late getting around it. Jonathan Isaac did not slide over and left an open lane to the basket.

Everyone knew what was about to happen. Anthony Black probably did too, but he had no choice but to slide over as the low man and try to stop it. He had no chance as Edwards elevated over him and dunked it, taking the foul for good measure.

Statement made. This is what a star does and how a player of his caliber can change the momentum of a game. The Timberwolves had no problems dispatching the Magic after that, winning 104-89 at Kia Center.

The Timberwolves could manufacture energy easily. They could dig their heads in and get to the foul line. They could find points even against this Magic defense.

Orlando was struggling to find it. They had no highlight play to lift them or a player they could turn to and make things happen. They were struggling to find their way to get over the hump and make this a game.

As challenging as a team like the Timberwolves can be. The Magic looked at themselves for what cost them. They did not have the energy to compete.

"Just not being ready to start at the beginning," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said after Thursday's game. "I don't think anyone wasn't ready to play. We just had a slow start. A lot of shots weren't falling, layups weren't falling to start the game, maybe that could be the reason why we had a slow start. I just think we didn't come out with enough energy to get the game started."

Slow starts

Coach Jamahl Mosley said the problems started from the beginning. The Orlando Magic have gotten into an unfortunate habit of getting off to slow starts and settling into their defense, adjusting to the physicality and what opponents are doing as the game wears on.

The Timberwolves jumped on the Magic and led 28-19 after one quarter. They shot 12 for 20 (60.0 percent) and five for eight from three. They hit their share of tough shots in the process. But that is no solace to a team with these standards.

That created a deficit the Magic were digging out of the whole game.

The Magic know they have to come out ready to be the aggressors. Otherwise, they are the ones who will get dunked on like that. Sometimes they struggle to adjust.

"There was just a lull to the game and we didn't have the energy we needed to come out," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's loss. "We've talked about we can't let the offense, shotmaking or misses impact our defense. I think that was a big portion of that first quarter just trying to generate that energy with a group of guys. We defend, we play physical, we play aggressive. I think we weren't allowed to do a little bit of that tonight. They were. I think that was some of the disparity in that regard. But we have to be better at that and adjust accordingly as the game goes on."

It is easy to point to the Magic's offensive inconsistencies. There is a boom or bust quality to the way the team executes on offense.

Cole Anthony crossed up Anthony Edwards in transition in the second quarter and hit a layup to tie the game at 37. Orlando looked unbeatable again.

But after that, Orlando gave up a 15-2 run to close the first half. Minnesota hit back-to-back threes to retake control of the game. While the Magic stayed in contact, they never mustered another serious challenge at the Timberwolves' lead. They could not find the spark again.

Frustration building

The Orlando Magic could not build the momentum they needed to challenge for the rest of the game.

Some of that is about the offense being unable to score consistently. A lot of it had to do with a team fouling excessively and being unable to generate offense from their defense. The Magic put themselves constantly in a hole. They were not making the precise plays and execution they need to win games.

They let frustration beat them on offense and then beat them on defense.

"They were extremely physical, as we were as well," Jamahl Mosley said after Thursday's loss. "I think being able to generate the same type of calls is important for us getting downhill. I think we attacked the basket a decent amount. I think our ability to stay aggressive, not get discouraged by whatever is happening on the floor and obviously we have to let our defense create our offense so we can get those easy baskets to create the momentum."

Orlando did plenty well. The Orlando Magic held the Minnesota Timberwolves to 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) shooting in the third quarter. That was some elite defense. But they made 11 of 12 free throws. They paraded to the line for 31 free throws to the Magic's 19.

That might have led to some of the frustration.

The Magic are a physical team and are among the league leaders in fouls per game. They are also a team that relies on getting to the foul line to supplement their offense. And when they could not get there—especially when they took 41 field goal attempts in the paint—the frustration was visible.

The Magic picked up two fourth-quarter technical fouls that helped the game get out of hand. Without the flow on either end, the Magic suffered a massive loss.

Seeking energy

Where will the Orlando Magic find this energy then?

Two of the team's spark plugs in Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner are out with injury. Suggs had an MRI that confirmed he had a back strain and Wagner had successful surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday. They are not back any time soon.

It will take everyone to rally together and recreate the energy they give them.

Orlando is feeling that deficit right now.

"We don't have those guys who are usually our energy guys with us right now," Caldwell-Pope said after Thursday's loss. "Right now it's got to be collective as a team and as a group. Not just coming from me and CoJo. Everyone has a say so. We need to hear it. We feed off each other's energy. If one person is down or not focused or anything, it tends to linger. We try to stay focused and just play."

But they know at least one reinforcement is coming. Paolo Banchero is expected to be back for Friday's game. That will be a major lift in the team's energy. Everyone is excited to see him back and everyone knows the emotional boost that will bring with it.

It is not just about one player though. Orlando needs everyone to play with more intensity and focus to start games. That will at least make up for some of the deficits in the roster they are fighting for.

The thing the Magic have leaned on for their success in the last two years has been inconsistent during the last week. That is going to be the first step to the team reclaiming its identity.