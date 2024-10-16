How Cory Joseph can give the Magic an underrated boost off the bench
The bench has improved.
Last year, the Orlando Magic boasted one of the best benches in the NBA, reminding some fans of the Golden State 'Strength In Numbers" squads from recent times. As a matter of fact, the Magic's bench finished the year as a top-5 bench, averaging around 40 points per game. Three teams finished ahead of Orlando, but the bench earned its respect as one of the NBA's elite. And they just got better.
A large part of the bench's success was attributed to having a scorer like Cole Anthony, a rim protector like Jonathan Issac (who is clearly one of the better defenders in the NBA), and a playmaking point forward like Joe Ingles. These were the most productive players on the Magic's bench last year and although Ingles isn't on the roster, they still have a veteran to help direct the offense—someone who is very familiar with playing a role on successful basketball teams.
That guy is Cory Joseph. He is the veteran point guard that the Magic desperately needed on this roster if the team plans on taking the next step. The next step clearly is making it out of the first round of the playoffs and eventually making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. A date with the Boston Celtics for a shot at a title berth should be the goal for anyone associated with this Magic team.
That should be the expectation for this team, led by the second-best power forward in the league. Although Banchero has made that jump, he will need plenty of help from his supporting cast. The cast just got deeper and wiser with Cory Joseph added to the roster.
Joseph adds a ton of experience to the Magic's bench
This is Joseph's seventh team he has been on since entering the NBA. He previously played for the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, and the San Antonio Spurs. He played a pivotal role off the bench and won a championship with the Spurs back in 2014 when they took down the LeBron-James-led back-to-back champions. In that season, Joseph played 68 games and dished out 114 assists while averaging five points per game.
He has had the rare opportunity to learn under Gregg Popovich and play with Hall of Fame players like Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. This alone will bring a high level of respect and knowledge to the Magic's coaching staff and young players.
His presence alone should garner respect from the Magic's locker room because Joseph has been where every player on the roster wants to go, and he also has more of a coach’s mind at this point in his career. Players like fifth-year point guard Cole Anthony should learn a lot from Joseph as they battle for backup point guard minutes with a proven relief pitcher. He has learned a great deal from his former coach Gregg Popovich, and will attempt to get the most out of his teammates.
Joseph should be a great mentor to the starting point guard Jalen Suggs as well. He can help guide Suggs on how to manage the game and limit his turnovers by showing him how to slow the game down. Suggs is on the verge of being one of the elite point guards in the Eastern Conference but just needs a veteran to help guide him on this journey.
Joseph also gives the Magic much-needed experience at the point guard position. Most of the Magic guards are young players who haven't made it out of the first round yet. But Joseph has more postseason experience than the entire roster combined.
Right now, ESPN‘s depth chart for Orlando has Joseph fourth on the depth chart, but the veteran will compete for significant minutes against Cole Anthony and Anthony Black. His presence on the roster will either help improve these players or he may take their minutes if he plays well.