Orlando Magic's depth remains a strength to make sure team doesn't let up
Moe Wagner knows what everyone knows about Jonathan Isaac. He has put on some weight and added muscle to take the pounding of an NBA game. But you will "have to ask Paolo" about what that weight feels like.
Wagner is like the rest of the Magic team: Eager to see Isaac integrate fully with the team without the restrictions that slowed him down last year.
The Magic know he and Wagner will be vital players for the team. Vital for the roles they fill and vital too for the support they can give off the bench.
Everyone knows the Magic are powered by their defense. But one of their other major strengths is their depth. They had one of the best benches in the league last year—both in terms of points per game off the bench and their overall second-unit lineups.
As the Magic look ahead to their formula for success, they know that maintaining a strong level of play from their bench is key. It is one of the big things the team hopes to repeat this year.
When teams face Orlando, there will not be much time to rest or relax. The bench group is as strong as the starting group.
"Those are great options to have," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Saturday. "You look down to your bench and you are saying everyone can step in and contribute right away. That's a conversation we're going to continue to have. Guys have accepted that as being part of this team. Their responsibility to this team is to stay ready when you're number is called. If your number isn't called for two or three games, just know this is a long game and long season, you will have your opportunity at some point. These guys have accepted that."
The Magic's strong bench and competition throughout the roster are one of the features of this team.
Magic's bench was a strength last season
Last year, the Orlando Magic finished fourth in the league with 41.5 points per game off the bench. Their most-used and top bench lineups dominated their competition too.
The lineup of Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles, Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner had a +4.0 net rating (105.8/101.8 offensive/defensive rating split) in 102 minutes. Their best bench lineup, which replaced Gary Harris with Franz Wagner, had a +21.1 net rating (111.4/90.3) in 81 minutes.
That lineup was the ninth-best lineup by net rating that logged at least 81 minutes last year.
The Magic leaned on their depth and their bench not only to help them survive injuries—as they did when Goga Bitadze and Anthony Black stepped into the starting lineup last year—but also to boost their lineups.
Orlando won many games in the second quarter and early in the fourth quarter. Orlando did not relent on defense thanks to Isaac's presence, when he was available at least, and was able to maintain a high level of play.
Higher than a lot of other teams were able to do.
"In any sport it's important," Moe Wagner said after practice Saturday. "You want no drop-off. We have proven in the past last year that we are one of the best benches in the league. Obviously, we want to continue to work on that. But there too, we need patience. We need to get used to each other. It's a different year, it's different roles, it's different players. We'll need some time to figure that out. But I think we're doing pretty good on both sides of the floor."
The Magic believe depth will be a strength again. Even with losing two key reserves in Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles, the Magic are confident they can fill in for them with players like Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Caleb Houstan, or Jett Howard.
Internal competition feeds players into their roles, strengthens the team
Those young players will be fighting for their opportunity. In training camp, that is one of the team's strengths. There is a lot of internal competition to prepare them for the season.
As Moe Wagner put it, his relationship with Goga Bitadze is a healthy competition. They are both fighting for playing time. But there is enough respect for each other and what each other does to work together still.
That is something that will be present throughout the entire roster. And the Orlando Magic hope that having good depth and players fighting for their place increases the level of competition in practice.
It has everyone on their toes as several players are fighting for their first real shot at playing time and their place in the group.
Things will not simply roll over from last year. Players have to find new roles. And the hope is training camp will help maintain this strength.
"I think the guys are really falling into their own way of doing it," Jamahl Mosley said after practice Saturday. "What AB [Anthony Black] is able to do, what Cole [Anthony] is able to do, what Moe [Wagner] and JI [Jonathan Isaac] and those guys are able to bounce and play off each other. And then finding that next person who is able to step in is going to be very important for us. That's going to be key. Gary Harris has been fantastic as he always will be. As we continue to move forward you are seeing guys continue to compete for different spots within that unit."
That does make it seem like the basic rotation is set. That, if the Magic go to a 10-man rotation, they will use Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and Moe Wagner. That leaves Goga Bitadze, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard, and Caleb Houstan on the outside looking in.
The hope is that when those players' numbers are called, they will step in and be able to contribute. The season is very long and every player on the roster will be needed at some point.
That Orlando has the depth that the team can be confident in their contributions when that time comes should be a huge strength for this team.
"I've been noticing the depth since I got drafted," Howard said Saturday after practice. "Just in terms of the depth of this team is crazy. Everyone on the bench can get their shot and contribute. I don't think there will be a drop-off compared to last year."
Depth has been a defining characteristic of this team. That means the Magic will not be able to play everyone on their roster. But it does mean that everyone will be ready.
Nothing is set in stone with the Magic's rotations. There is still likely competition to come in the next two weeks before the regular season begins and things get finalized to start the season.
But the Magic will be able to lean on a strong bench again. That part of their formula is not likely to change.