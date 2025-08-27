Germany can teach Orlando Magic an important lesson

Everything about Franz Wagner is comfortably familiar.

The forward celebrated his 24th birthday with 22 points in Germany's 106-76 win over Montenegro to open EuroBasket in Tampere, Finland.

He did everything that everyone expected of him as an attacker and creator. He caught Nikola Vucevic and the Montenegrin interior defense in rotation plenty of times, weaving his way through the paint with his deft touch on his Eurostep. The points just piled up as Germany's lead expanded in the second half.

Germany tortured Montenegro especially in the third quarter when they finally found their three-point stroke, outscoring Montenegro by 21 in the third quarter to open up what was a close game at the half.

Germany took care of its business to open EuroBasket. Wagner took care of his business, getting to the rim and the foul line to give Germany the push it needed to be in control throughout the game.

Everything about Germany's win on Wednesday felt comfortable and familiar. Germany and the Orlando Magic share many similarities in their playing styles.

It is not merely the connection between the two rosters -- Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva on the roster and assistant coach Randy Gregory on Alex Mumbru's staff. These teams share the same philosophies and styles. And it is clear to see on the court what can translate into the fall.

It is why it is so easy to see a connection and carry-over from the way Wagner plays for his national team to how he plays when he returns to the United States to play for the Magic. And it will provide key lessons as the Magic try to evolve this season.

The Magic's identity and potential on display

The bones for the Orlando Magic are the same as the bones for Germany.

They rely on their athleticism and length on the perimeter to defend and hound opponents. Germany is different from the Magic because they have more offensive weapons, but their defense is what often supercharges the team.

That is what propelled them in the third quarter as they forced turnovers, got out on the run and spread the floor for threes off misses. They had Montenegro spinning.

What has become clear is that Germany does not have the same interior size as previous versions, with Isaiah Hartenstein and Moe Wagner sitting out this tournament. They have tried to make up for it with speed, quickness and intensity.

Germany presses and switches a lot to keep pressure on ball-handlers in the tournament. It allows them to create turnovers and play faster.

That is the biggest offensive difference between Alex Mumbru's Germany and former coach Gordie Herbert. Germany is trying to pick up its pace, keeping the ball moving and attacking quickly downhill.

That is not the way the Magic typically play. They played at the slowest pace in terms of possessions per 48 minutes last season. It is an area Orlando has to find a way to improve to take another step up offensively.

That is someplace Jalen Suggs should help with his return. The addition of Desmond Bane as a shooter should boost that, too. The Magic can see how clearly more effective Wagner can be when they introduce some pace within their offense.

It is why Germany is one of the most dynamic and dangerous offensive teams in this tournament.

Wagner on the attack

Franz Wagner's most breath-taking plays often come when he has a head of steam behind him. Every team in the league -- and perhaps around the world -- fears what happens when Wagner gets a head of steam behind him.

He is simply unstoppable.

Wagner had a few of those in the EuroBasket opener. He opened the game by scoring in transition off the opening tip. He danced around defenders in transition to get to the hoop and finish.

It sometimes does not matter that Wagner struggles from three because he can attack downhill so effectively.

On Wednesday, he was intent on putting pressure on the rim and isolating Vucevic, especially in pick-and-rolls. It largely worked as he went 7 for 15 from the floor and 6 for 9 from the foul line. He never settled for threes. Everything was in the paint for him.

That is where he wants to live. Wagner racks up points by fitting into gaps in the defense, getting out in transition and finishing at the rim. He builds momentum quickly.

Wagner is a star in his own right, but he is at his best when he can enhance a team that is out in transition and creating. And that can create space for others.

It was Andreas Obst who broke the game open with five three-pointers, many of them in the third quarter as Germany blew the game open.

Adding a player like Desmond Bane to the lineup could have a similar floor-spreading effect for the Orlando Magic. It will open lanes for Wagner and decrease the need for him to be an outside shooter. It lets him do what he does best -- get downhill.

Germany has shortcomings it needs to overcome. It is clear they are still getting used to a new offense after so many years with success under one coach. Part of the narrative of this tournament is Franz Wagner's ascendance to the lead player for Germany -- he still shares those duties with Dennis Schroder, who remains very effective.

But the Magic and Germany are doing a lot of the same things as Germany. And surely some of the philosophies and ideas that Germany has put on display will translate when Wagner arrives back in Orlando for training camp in a month.

Germany, so far, has found a way to maximize Wagner and play to his strengths while also covering for his weaknesses. They have built a defense that pressures and hounds in the way the Magic like to do so (the Magic just have much bigger players).

There is a lot the Magic can surely learn from the way Wagner is playing for Germany and how this team is playing.

At times, it indeed feels like watching the Magic when the German national team takes the floor.