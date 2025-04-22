Game 1 further proves Magic must address massive issue this offseason

The Magic entered the playoffs with plenty of momentum after getting a big win over the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament. They played well in the first half but the Boston Celtics eventually pulled away and got the 103-86 win behind strong play from Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

Despite the win, there was a silver lining. Paolo Banchero put up big numbers, reiterating his ability to step up in the playoffs. He finished the game with 36 points on efficient shooting, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. Franz Wagner added a solid 23 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks.

The problem was that the Magic got little production from anyone else. It underlined their lack of offensive production and players who can create offense. The Magic’s lack of playmaking was also on full display.

Banchero and Wagner combined for nine assists and nine turnovers in Game 1. The rest of the team dished out eight assists and turned the ball over six times. As a whole, the Magic had 17 assists and 15 turnovers.

As a result, the Magic were forced to rely heavily on isolation plays from Banchero and Wagner and also gave up plenty of possessions. Neither is a sustainable way to beat the Boston Celtics or win consistently at a high level. The Celtics have plenty of strong defenders who can make life difficult for Wagner and Banchero—even though Banchero did not look very bothered for most of Game 1. Moreover, a team that struggles to score as much as the Magic do cannot afford to squander opportunities with turnovers.

Even if the Magic manage to improve their playmaking and turnovers throughout the series, Game 1 proved that the front office has some work to do this offseason.

The Magic need to add playmaking in the offseason

It’s no secret that most Magic fans want their team to trade for a high-level point guard this offseason—someone who can score, space the floor, and set up their teammates. Anfernee Simons, Trae Young, Jamal Murray, and LaMelo Ball have all been connected to the Magic.

Few impactful guards in the league fit the Magic’s brand of defense, but that is something the Magic may just have to live with to improve offensively. They have plenty of capable defenders to make up for a weak link. The Magic will have to walk a fine line between improving offensively and maintaining their defensive identity this offseason.

The lack of playmaking and offensive production is not an issue the Magic can ignore anymore, though. It is time to use all the assets the Magic amassed and get Banchero and Wagner some help.