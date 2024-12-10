Every Orlando Magic player who is eligible to be traded on Dec. 15

Trade season is almost here. The NBA’s trade deadline on February 6, 2025, is slowly but surely approaching, and we are close to hitting the first milestone of the trade season. Across the league, 85 players, who signed new contracts over the summer, are currently not yet trade-eligible. That will change on December 15, allowing teams to better consider their trade assets and options.

The Magic had a busy offseason. They handed out a big contract to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and re-signed pretty much all of their own free agents except for Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles. Four of those players are currently not yet trade-eligible but will be on December 15.

Every Orlando Magic player who becomes trade-eligible on December 15

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prominent name on this list for the Magic. He has started all 25 games he has been available for and averages the third-most minutes per game on the roster (second if you do not count Paolo Banchero’s five games). While Caldwell-Pope has been struggling with his shot, converting only 30.3 percent of his 3-point attempts on the season, he is still a key piece for the Magic.

Caldwell-Pope may be trade-eligible soon and has not yet lived up to expectations, but it is unlikely that the Magic will move on from him before the trade deadline.

Gary Harris

The Magic signed Gary Harris to a 2-year $15 million deal with a team option in the second season this summer. Harris had a rather disappointing playoff showing but was still one of the few capable 3-point shooters on the Magic’s roster. It made some sense to keep a 3-and-D veteran like him around.

So far this season, Harris is averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game. That marks by far the fewest minutes since he joined the Magic for the 2020-21 season. Depending on the continued development of Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva, the Magic might consider moving on from Harris if the right deal comes around.

Cory Joseph

The Magic signed Cory Joseph to be a veteran presence and insurance at the point guard spot rather than an impactful rotational player, and that is just what he has been. Joseph has barely been on the court for the Magic this season, averaging 3.5 minutes over 13 games.

He becomes trade-eligible on December 15, and it is easy to imagine that the Magic would not shy away from moving him if they are looking to upgrade the roster this season. Since the Magic are looking to develop Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black at the point guard spots, Joseph has not been able to help the team much on the court. He is on a cheap contract, though, and could provide solid point guard play for teams in need of that.

Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner returned to the Magic on a 2-year $16 million deal this summer. He is one of the Magic’s key reserves and one of only four players averaging double-digits. With both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined, his production will be more important than ever.

Even though he becomes trade-eligible soon, it is difficult to imagine that the Magic would move on from Moritz Wagner, and not just because his brother is one of the team’s cornerstones.