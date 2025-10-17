Anthony Black has painfully obvious blueprint to finding his niche in the NBA

Anthony Black has a world of potential the Orlando Magic are eager to explore. As he searches for ways to solidify his place in Orlando's rotation and tap into his potential, there's an ideal upside comparison worth studying for answers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Alexander-Walker has carved out a seven-year NBA career by thriving in the exact manner in which Black projects to be able to excel.

No comparison is absolute in its accuracy, as there are subtle and even obvious differences in the way two players approach the game. As such, a juxtaposition between Alexander-Walker and Black is relatively loose in regard to the specific manner in which they project and prefer to play.

Physical attributes, skill sets, and the general manner in which they approach the game can be similar, however, which combine to offer the leg upon which this comparison stands.

Alexander-Walker is a 6'5" wing who can defend multiple positions, create for himself and others, and shoot with efficiency. Black is a 6'7" wing who has shown early signs of being able to do the same, albeit in flashes rather than sustained stretches.

As Black looks to create a strong foundation for himself, upon which he can develop further, studying Alexander-Walker's path to success would be a wise endeavor.

Magic's Anthony Black can learn from Nickeil Alexander-Walker's career

Alexander-Walker entered the NBA facing concerns over the consistency of his jump shot and the reliability of his defense. The praise he received, however, was for his shot creation and upside as a player with positional versatility and playmaking proficiency.

After three years of inefficiency, Alexander-Walker broke through by shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc and landing with a team that valued him in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alexander-Walker has since become one of the most coveted reserves in the NBA. He helped Minnesota make consecutive trips to the Western Conference Finals, excelling not only as a 3-and-D specialist, but as a player the coaching staff trusted with the ball in his hands.

That was due in large part to Alexander-Walker shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc over the past two seasons and improving his two-point field goal percentage in every year since 2021-22.

Beyond the numbers, Alexander-Walker became the most important thing a supporting player can be: Trustworthy. He rarely committed turnovers, was consistently engaged on defense, and was willing to operate without the ball in his hands whenever a teammate was in rhythm.

With a similar mentality in Orlando, Black could instantly solidify his place in the rotation and thus enable himself to explore the further reaches of his potential.

Black has already showed impressive acumen as a dribble penetrator and finisher, and appears to be a more capable playmaker than Alexander-Walker. He needs to solidify the consistency of his jump shot, however, as well as the level of trust head coach Jamahl Mosley can place in him as a defender.

If Black follows Alexander-Walker's path, which has led him to a $60.6 million contract by simply embracing what the team needs from him, the rest will fall into place.