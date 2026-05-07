Another first-round collapse puts pressure on Orlando Magic to take next step

Narrative are already forming on the Orlando Magic's 2026 season.

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman cited injuries as the biggest reason the team failed to meet the lofty expectations it set for itself. It was also clearly among the reasons the Magic fell short in their series with the Detroit Pistons.

It is not difficult to search national threads or comments and see many fans still give the Magic the "you are a young team with plenty of room to grow" excuse. As if this is not the third time the Magic have been in the first round, and that they were not 24 minutes from advancing with a 22-point lead at halftime in Game 6.

All of that might be true. But it still does not get rid of the empty feeling of this season.

And the harsh reality that the Magic are still stuck in the same place after three straight seasons. It is hard to say whether the Magic actually have enough to be the team they want to be. And everyone is feeling that pressure in the wake of a second Game 7 loss in the first round in three years.

"I can't really answer that [whether the team has enough to get to the next level]," Paolo Banchero said after Game 7. "I want to say yes, but we haven't been out of the first round. If you are going off the last three years, the answer is no. The nice answer would be yes. But honestly speaking, I can't say we are good enough to be in the Finals or the Eastern Finals because the last three years, we had the same result. That's your answer."

Ultimately the team and its players are judged on these final results. And while the Magic might get a pat on the back for being the 8-seed pushing the 1-seed to the brink, that is not what this team is after.

Magic still figuring out where to go next

This is a young team, but this is not some playoff newbie. And the pressure is clearly on, considering the Orlando Magic's finances and what it gave up to acquire Desmond Bane, to take that next step.

The question has now turned to the Magic's front office. What will they do to improve the team?

"I understand even [Sunday] Paolo's frustration. 100 percent," Weltman said Monday. "If anybody is walking through this building not uncomfortable right now, then we don't want them here. With that said, I also know that when we speak in the moment, we're frustrated. And it's our job to pull back from that, understand what works, what doesn't work and really assess what's the likelihood that we can know what works can get to the court enough."

The team fired coach Jamahl Mosley in the lowest-hanging fruit change the team could make after a third straight playoff exit. The first task this summer will be to find his replacement. Already, some favorites have emerged, but it is likely too early to say definitively which direction the team will turn.

There will be other decisions the team must make.

If Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane are their core players and a group the team can build around -- that trio had a +1.4 net rating (112.5 offensive rating and 111.4 defensive rating) in 372 minutes and 24 games this season -- the Magic must find the right combination around them.

The team had nominal improvements offensively. The team was rarely healthy to learn to play together this season.

But the team needs shooting. The team needs some fresh ideas. And a lot of once-unthinkable things are on the table -- including trading Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter to shake up the starting lineup.

The supporting cast needs work

The Orlando Magic just need to improve. That will come internally with some young players getting better and using this failure as fuel.

But they also need greater offensive depth. Orlando had one of the lowest-scoring benches in the league, and that showed in the Playoffs as injuries piled up.

Orlando can argue that injuries depressed the team's potential this season. But it is also clearly something more, and everyone can feel it.

Orlando saw the best version of itself in the Playoffs. But the team still saw so many of its shortcomings.

"What they have on that roster right now, what you see on that bench, they've got to go," Tracy McGrady said on NBA Showtime on NBC on Sunday evening. "They ain't good enough. They need to improve this roster if they want to be a team in the East that's going to compete. New York ain't going nowhere. Boston's not going nowhere. You have to improve this roster."

A 19-point second half and the exhaustion and struggles Banchero had carrying the team offensively in the final three games do not come out of nowhere. The Magic are missing some key offensive weapons.

They did not get the creation and attacking they needed from Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. And those issues became more acute as the series wore on particularly after Wagner's injury.

There is a challenge and an urgency to build off the success of the last three years and take this team to the next level. Everyone is laying the gauntlet to get the team to meet the potential it failed to reach this season.

It is not merely an internal expectation. It is coming from all sides.

"Don't mess this up," Carmelo Anthony said on NBA Showtime on Sunday night. "You have something right now. Now that you have this, you have the chance to go into the offseason saying this is what we have. How do we plug and play? Who do we implement into what we're doing and what we're trying to do?"

It is safe to say this offseason is as important as any in Weltman's now 10-year tenure with the team. He has done a good job building the bones and foundations for this team. The team has a core that gets everyone excited.

But the team is stalled and trying to move forward. The trade for Bane did not push the needle enough, despite its cost.

The Magic need more from their stars -- efficiency from Banchero and health from Wagner. They also need more from their front office to supplement the roster.

Orlando did not achieve its goals. And everyone should be feeling the pressure to improve and get to them next season.