The 5 biggest threats to the 2025 Orlando Magic in the Southeast Division
1. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Everything in the Eastern Conference still circles around the Miami Heat. They are the team that goes bump in the night and is the monster hiding under the bed.
And the real demon of the bunch is Jimmy Butler.
He is an MVP candidate when he wants to be, as evidenced by some of his stellar playoff performances. But Butler does not bring that all the time. And even he has to realize his time is starting to run short.
Entering his age-35 season, he has one big contract left to sign. He knows it and seems to be testing the Heat's resolve to sign him to one more long-term deal.
It should be no coincidence that Butler entered training camp with a normal hairstyle. The shenanigans are gone on his end, or so it seems. He is all business.
That is one of the big storylines for the Heat this year. They are going to try to take the regular season more seriously. That probably starts with Butler.
Butler played 60 games last year, averaging 20.8 points per game and shooting 41.4 percent from three. He missed the playoffs however after averaging 26.9 points per game in Miami's run to the NBA Finals in 2023.
The Orlando Magic have faced Butler's wrath plenty too. But he missed out on the games against the Magic last year.
He averaged 19.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game in two games against the Magic last year. But likely all Orlando fans remember is him taking over the game late to force overtime in a pair of games at the Amway Center in the 2023 season.
Butler is a prime-time player. And maybe the Magic taking the division crown pokes the bear just the right amount. We will find out soon enough on opening night just how serious he and the Heat are taking this season.