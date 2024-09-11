The 5 most important Orlando Magic games in the 2024-25 season
The Orlando Magic are less than a month away from opening their training camp. Less than four weeks, in fact, with the team gathering for media day on Sept. 30 and beginning practice on Oct. 1. Their first preseason game is on the afternoon of Oct. 7 in New Orleans.
Magic basketball is so close, everyone can taste it.
The countdown to Oct. 23 and the beginning of the regular season is on. And everyone cannot wait to put aside the offseason questions and see this team play. Especially considering how last year went.
Magic fans could not wait for last season to begin after the strong finish to the 2023 season. The 2024 season delivered in ways even optimistic fans could not have imagined. That has only increased the anticipation for the 2025 season.
When a young team wins for the first time, competes for homecourt advantage and nearly advances out of the first round, everyone can now clearly see what this team is capable of doing and what is possible once again. The Magic have a lot of expectations ahead of them this season.
There is much to look forward to in the Magic's upcoming season. And everyone wants to get to the start of the season already because there is so much to see and do this year.
Getting the schedule has only added to the excitement. The Magic have five games on national TV after getting just one last year. They are in the spotlight a whole lot more. But they also clearly have something to prove.
Those games certainly already stand out on the schedule. Orlando Magic fans have their two home national TV games—against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 25–circled. Everyone will look forward to the Magic putting their best foot forward.
But there are a lot of games that already seem to have a ton of importance even before the season begins.
The Magic will tell you every game is important. Players repeat that the biggest lesson they learned last season was how vital every game is to the team's ultimate success. But it is also true that some games mean a whole lot more than others. Or are more anticipated and easier to circle in September than others.
These are the five most important games on the Magic's schedule.