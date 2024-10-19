4 Studs and 2 duds from the Orlando Magic’s final preseason game
By Elaine Blum
Dud: Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner’s shot still has not returned, it seems. All of last season and during the Olympics this summer, Wagner struggled to shoot the ball, averaging only 28.1 percent from three for the regular season.
Having Wagner’s shooting dip significantly was tough for a team already struggling to space the floor. It was the one thing everyone knew he needed to fix. Unfortunately, Wagner struggled to score against the 76ers. He made only three of his ten field goal attempts and missed all three shots he took from behind the arc.
Otherwise, Wagner was quiet as well. He recorded one rebound, one assist, and two steals. Such low rebound and assist numbers are uncharacteristic of Wagner’s usual game.
Much like Suggs, Wagner is under a lot of pressure this season. The Magic gave him a max extension largely regarded as an overpay. It is up to him to prove the critics wrong and live up to the money the Magic decided to give him.
Stud: Anthony Black
If there is one player Magic fans are excited to see in a bigger role, it is Anthony Black. Despite being the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Black did not find a consistent role in last season’s rotation.
Now, there seems to be a spot for him. Not re-signing Markelle Fultz opened up minutes at the backup guard spots. Black has had a good preseason, receiving plenty of praise from teammates and coaches.
Against the 76ers, he showed exactly what the Magic will need from him off the bench during the regular season: playmaking and 3-point shooting.
Leading the second unit, Black dished out a team-high eight assists in around 17 minutes. It is already the second time Black led the team in assists this preseason. The 76ers were far from at full strength, but it seems Black is coming into his own as a point guard and playmaker. If he can do the same during the regular season, it will go a long way for the Magic.
On top of that, Black also hit two of his three attempts from behind the arc.