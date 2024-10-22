3 Orlando Magic preseason stats to believe, 2 to disregard
Disregard: Franz Wagner's shooting
While everyone is buzzing around Paolo Banchero and his growth and development, there is still a certain amount of hand-wringing around Franz Wagner.
Even though Wagner's max contract does not kick in until next season, everyone is holding him to the standard of a max player. Everyone is demanding more from Wagner.
And the preseason was not Wagner putting his best foot forward.
Wagner totaled 22 points (7.3 points per game) and shot 8 for 27 (29.6 percent). He missed all of his seven 3-point attempts. Wagner rarely looked like the super efficient attacker that he was with the team the last three years and at the Olympics for Germany.
That is why everyone should take a deep breath when it comes to Wagner. He knows how to get himself ready for the season.
Just think back to Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed his first three shots, but they were all shots he does not typically take.
He was getting post-ups, taking mid-range jumpers, and fadeaways. Those are important shots to add to his repertoire, but they are not necessary for his success.
As if to drive that point home, Wagner's fourth field goal came on a typical pick and roll where he exploded to the rim and finished with an easy layup. That is all still there. And it is not like he did not show what he is capable of doing in a breakthrough Olympics that cemented his star status.
Of course, everyone is worried about his 3-point shooting. He hinted that he adjusted his form this offseason even after the Olympics. But the results have not shown themselves places where fans can see it. His shot looked especially flat in Friday's preseason game.
But Wagner will be reliable. He looked like an improved player in the Olympics and throughout the summer. Even if there are still questions about whether he can live up to a max contract, Wagner will show up when the Magic need him to.