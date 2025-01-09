3 Magic players who will benefit most from Paolo Banchero’s return

The moment all Orlando Magic fans have been waiting for is coming closer. Paolo Banchero has recovered from his injury and will be back on the court soon.

Losing your best player is always a serious blow, but the Magic managed to survive, even when they lost Franz Wagner as well. The Magic fought and played hard and somehow managed to hold on to their position as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Banchero’s return will immediately make things easier for the Magic and allow several players to return to more natural roles. Everyone benefits from playing alongside a star like Banchero, but some Magic players will do so more than others.

3. Jalen Suggs

Jalen Suggs established himself as a part of the Magic’s core last season. His defense was crucial to the team’s success, and he took a massive leap offensively. Nevertheless, Suggs is usually the best player on the team. Missing both Banchero and Wagner, Suggs had to take on that role, however.

It has been a struggle at times, especially offensively, but Suggs did his best to keep the team afloat. Once Banchero returns—and Suggs has recovered from his back injury—his life will become significantly easier. Even after a lengthy absence, Banchero will demand plenty of defensive attention and be able to make plays for his teammates. That means Suggs will not be the focal point of opposing defenses and won’t have to be the main playmaker anymore.

Also, just knowing that not everything is on his shoulders will make things easier for Suggs.

2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to improve the team’s 3-point shooting. So far, that has not worked out yet, as Caldwell-Pope is having the worst shooting season of his career.

Some of that may just be because he is not getting the kind of easy shots he is used to after playing next to Nikola Jokic. Without Banchero and Wagner, the team’s best playmakers, the Magic often struggle to get the offense going. When Banchero returns, that should change, and Caldwell-Pope should get some easier looks he can hopefully convert. After all, someone who shot at least 38 percent from three for the last five seasons usually doesn’t just lose their shooting touch.

The Magic have been winning despite Caldwell-Pope’s shooting struggles, but it would certainly help to have a reliable floor spacer in the playoffs.

1. Tristan da Silva

Tristan da Silva’s rookie season has been full of surprises already. First, he struggled to carve out his role in Jamahl Mosley’s rotation. Then, he was pushed into the starting lineup and soon started winning the Magic games. He has struggled with consistency, but that is to be expected from a rookie pushed into a bigger role than expected.

Banchero’s return should make things easier for da Silva. Not only will it add someone to the mix who can create shots for his teammates and run the offense, but it will also give the Magic some extra size and forward depth. As long as Wagner is still out, da Silva will be asked to step up and fill a bigger role, but Banchero’s presence will allow him more room for mistakes and learning opportunities.

While it may not have been easy to fill a significant role so early in his career, da Silva and the Magic certainly benefitted from his time on the court. It is the best way to prepare someone for the playoffs.