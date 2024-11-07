3 Orlando Magic players on breakout watch, 1 on flop watch
By Omar Cabrera
Paolo Banchero has suffered a right torn right oblique and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. The Magic are confident that their young core will step up. It's time for the next-man-up mentality, and Orlando has the roster to compete.
The Magic have fallen to 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 3-6 record. Three of the last losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder have been blowout losses to good teams. The team showed flashes suggesting that it is possible for the Magic to survive, but Orlando needs its young stars to step up.
There were signs to start the year that the Magic had several players ready to break out and take the next step. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Anthony Black have shown they are prepared and ready to take on more responsibility. There is no better moment for these young stars to put the league on notice. Meanwhile, others have struggled.
On breakout watch: Jalen Suggs
Jalen Suggs has shown flashes of the potential he had coming out of Gonzaga. Although Suggs's efficiency has taken a dip from 47.1 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three to 45.7 percent overall and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc, it is clear Suggs has taken another jump. Suggs is averaging 4.4 assists and only 2.1 turnovers per game. The assist number could be higher, but Orlando as a team is struggling to score and shoot from the perimeter.
Suggs’ defense has still been elite, and he has also made it a focus to crash the glass, grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game, which is a career-high. There's nothing to worry about with Suggs in that aspect. The biggest leap he has taken is on the offensive side of the ball.
The biggest jump is in scoring and self-creation. Suggs is averaging 17.6 points per game (career high) and is aggressive in getting into the paint and looking for his shot. Suggs is still shooting a respectable percentage from the field, despite the drop in efficiency that occurred once Banchero got hurt. When Suggs adjusts, he will be more efficient. Suggs has taken a leap offensively, and as soon as he learns to find his spots in a better flow, Orlando will have an unexpected lethal weapon. Even before the start of the season, it was obvious that this would be a big year for Suggs. He looks primed to rise to the challenge.
On breakout watch: Anthony Black
Anthony Black's role to start the season entailed getting into the paint at will and creating plays for himself and his teammates. However, like most of his teammates, Black has struggled on the offensive end in many aspects.
In the last four losses, Black shot 1-9 from three, and seemed sped up trying to initiate the offense.
In the first four games of the season, Black was making quick decisions and taking what the defense was giving him. Black wasn't rushing his shots, and more of them were falling. To start the year, Black shot 57.1 percent from three after the Magic’s win over the Indiana Pacers.
Black is still going through an adjustment period in his new role but sooner rather than later he will be able to play at his own pace again. Once Anthony Black is able to get a feel for his new role, the Magic's offense will get a much-needed boost. He has already taken a notable leap and is unquestionably on breakout watch.
On breakout watch: Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner is at the center of attention, and rightfully so. Wagner is coming off an illness that has caused him to have a slow start to the season across the board, including his minutes. Wagner is missing shots around the rim he usually makes. However, his seeming resurgence from three could be an indication of a breakout season and it looks like he is starting to get his groove back.
Last season Wagner had a career year across the board, with the exception of the three-pointer. He averaged career highs in rebounds and assists while proving to be a good team defender. Wagner also nearly had a career year in overall shooting in spite of the poor three-point shooting. Now, the three-point shot is falling, and Wagner will get better game by game.
The Magic need an efficient version of Wagner, especially without Banchero. Being the go-to guy offers a unique opportunity to get the reps as the number one and get his confidence going. Wagner will be able to spread out defenses when the team is healthy. Wagner playing at a high level is key for Orlando to take the next step.
The Magic are in desperate need of players to step up and tread water as the team awaits Paolo Banchero's return. There have been signs of different players ready for the challenge. Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Franz Wagner all seem ready to have a breakout season. The most important name on that list is Wagner, who the Magic are hoping will develop into an All-Star-level player. Maybe that breakthrough will come this season.
On flop watch: Cole Anthony
Since being drafted, Cole Anthony has been the heart and soul of the Orlando Magic—one of the best teammates and leaders on the team. Anthony is a crucial part of the team both on and off the court but has struggled to start this season.
He has gotten off to a rough start to the season, averaging only 2.7 points per game on poor efficiency. He is currently shooting 25 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from three. Anthony needs to offer an offensive boost off the bench, especially with the team’s main scorer out and hasn't delivered, which led to Anthony falling out of the rotation. He has even admitted that he needs to play better.
There is no better time for Anthony to reiterate how much he means to the Magic than now when they desperately need him to step up. The season is still young, and Anthony still has a chance to turn things around, but so far, he has not looked like the player Magic fans got to see these past few seasons. A lot of eyes will be on him, and whether or not he can turn things around.