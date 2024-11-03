Cole Anthony is brutally honest about his recent lack of playing time
Cole Anthony was clearly exasperated in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His shot has betrayed him throughout the season and he needed something to go down.
So when he finally hit a shot and drew a foul, he looked up to the heavens and extended his arms as if to thank the basketball gods for blessing him. He had finally seen the ball go through the hoop. It felt like a measure of relief to a rough start to the season.
Oh, but the basketball gods are cruel and vengeful. Anthony's good fortune did not last. He missed the ensuing free throw.
That this all happened at the end of the game with the Magic having pulled their starters on a short-handed, injury-filled night only spoke to how far Anthony has fallen this year.
Anthony played only 8:04 in the game against the Cavaliers. This came after he had his first healthy scratch since the tanking days in Wednesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. And it came nearly a week after he played only 7.5 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It would seem Anthony is out of the rotation for the first time in his career with the Orlando Magic.
And Anthony had to agree with his coach's decision to pull him, as frustrated as he might be. When Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel and Mason Williams of Orlando Magic on SI asked Anthony about not playing in Wednesday's game, Anthony gave a pretty blunt response assessing his play:
"I mean, I've been playing like dog [expletive]," Anthony said. "It's not really that much to it. [I] wasn't playing that well, me and [Magic coach Jamahl Mosley] had a conversation. He keeps it a buck with me, I'm gonna keep it a buck with him. And I mean, this is what happens. It's a business, man."
That pretty much says it all. Anthony said bluntly what a lot of fans are likely feeling too. Anthony has not lived up to his standard or what the Magic need from him.
Cole Anthony is brutally honest about his play
Cole Anthony has never been one to hold back words. He has talked about times when he has played poorly in a similar language. He always speaks honestly and frankly about himself. He has always been someone everyone can go to and get the real deal on what is going on. He always wears his emotions on his sleeve with a minimal filter.
And nobody wants to help his team win more than Anthony. Everything Anthony does and his boisterousness has been to support his teammates—it was Cole Anthony pointing to his jersey number after Paolo Banchero scored his 50th point on Monday.
So if Anthony is acknowledging he is not playing up to his standards, everyone knows that is the case. It has been a struggle for Anthony this season and really even through much of last season.
Anthony averaged a career-low 11.6 points per game last year coming off the bench for the Magic. He shot 43.5 percent and 33.8 percent from three. He started the season off on fire, scoring 14.1 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting through the first 33 games.
Things tapered off after that. He ended his first playoff series averaging 5.1 points per game while shooting 31.7 percent from the floor.
It was a hard thud to a great season for the team considering Anthony was instrumental to the early part of the Magic's rebuild and had just signed a three-year extension.
Even with those struggles, nobody probably could have predicted Anthony hitting rock bottom like he has this season.
Anthony has tallied 10 total points in five games and 64 minutes this season. He is shooting a woeful 4 for 20 (20.0 percent) and 1 for 10 (10.0 percent) from three.
Anthony is getting to all of his spots—and he has always been a bit of an efficient shot hunter, able to drive into the lane and stop quickly to hit jumpers over taller defenders—but he is simply missing those shots. Considering the Magic have few offensive creators, they have often relied on his ability to score while coming off the bench.
Any way you cut it, Anthony's role is dependent on him scoring, even if he is doing so inefficiently. Anthony is not delivering in one of the most disappointing developments of the season so far.
Cole Anthony increasingly looks out of place
The reality is that Cole Anthony is the lone player whom president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has drafted who did not fit the length stereotype that has defined his favor and drafting strategy. And without that scoring element, Anthony looks out of place.
Anthony has never been a plus defender. He has improved dramatically in that area and can hold his own. But he looks increasingly out of place because of his lack of size. The Magic cannot switch with him and they still have to hide him if they can even if Anthony can be pesky on the ball and putting token full-court pressure.
Anthony has found his way to contribute on that end. And the team could always rely on his offense making up for it.
This year, though, he simply has not. And that led coach Jamahl Mosley to make a change to the rotation at this early stage of the season.
Anthony clearly accepted the decision. He said he appreciated Mosley being upfront with him. For now, it seems like Anthony will have to wait for his opportunity.
With the injuries the Magic are facing and the shift to the starting lineup, the Magic went back to Anthony in the game against the Cavaliers. The disappointing thing is Anthony did not take advantage of that opportunity struggling again in Friday's game.
So Anthony finds himself on the outside looking in for the first time in his career.
It is a long NBA season, as the Magic have already discovered. His opportunity will come again. And like so many players, he has to take advantage of the opportunity when it spins to him again. That could still come as soon as Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony may be on a short leash if that opportunity comes.
But Anthony, for now, is out of the rotation. He has struggled mightily this season and he has work to do to regain some trust and make his mark for this team.