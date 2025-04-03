3 Major adjustments the Orlando Magic need to make this summer

The Orlando Magic are racing toward the end of the season, fighting to get home-court advantage in the Play-In Tournament. The 2024-2025 season still has meaning, however. The front office already knows this team's weaknesses and has work to do moving forward but the rest of the season will make the team’s needs even clearer.

The Magic have two goals to finish the season. The first is to develop the young core in meaningful games, including a playoff series. The other is to further evidence the team's shortcomings and starting making decisions about what changes need to be made this offseason.

This season is not over by any means, but the Magic can't afford to wait until this offseason to start planning out potential moves. There are changes that need and will be made this offseason. After all, this summer will dictate the near future and years to come.

Three changes are obvious for the Orlando Magic this summer.

3. The Magic need to get a point guard

The Magic need a point guard. The Magic have dealt with injuries all season long, including Injuries to the biggest offensive punches the team has. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner missed significant time, while Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner are out for the year. Cole Anthony has also been in and out of the lineup. The Magic lack ball handlers, and the offense has suffered. Now, the Magic have turned to Cory Joseph.

The Magic rank 27th in offensive rating, 29th in pace, and 30th in 3-point percentage. In the last 10 games, with Cory Joseph in the starting line-up, the Magic ranked 22nd in offensive rating, 27th in pace, and 23rd in three-point shooting.

These aren't amazing numbers but are improved relative to the season. Joseph isn't the answer but provides a sample of what a point guard can do for this team. The Magic need a point guard who makes sense for what the team needs to do. The Magic were linked to Coby White at the trade deadline, but with White's recent play, it's hard to imagine the Bulls trading him. Still, a player like Coby White would be a perfect fit for Orlando—a player who can play both on and off the ball, shoot consistently from three, and defend.

The experiment of Jalen Suggs at point guard hasn't worked out. The weaknesses showed in the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The injury to Suggs and the poor shooting for the majority of the season from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has not helped the idea of keeping Suggs as the point guard. The Magic need to add a point guard this offseason and move Suggs back to the shooting guard position.

2. The Magic need to add firepower to the bench

The second biggest need is offense off the bench. The goal of this offseason should be to add offense to the team without losing the team's identity. The season-ending injury to Moe Wagner made it clear that the bench unit needs to find balance. Jonathan Isaac‘s and Wagner's shortcomings and strengths complement each other. Now, either Isaac or Goga Bitadze typically find themselves with a DNP. The fit isn't there, and the Magic need to find scoring on the wing to add to the bench unit to play next to either Isaac or Bitadze.

Bitadze is shooting 12 percent from three, and Isaac is shooting 26 percent from three this season. Isaac shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc last season. There is a chance Isaac resurges next season, but the Magic still need to add offensive talent to the team.

Cameron Johnson is the type of player the Magic need to add to the team. Johnson is shooting 39 percent from three on 7.2 attempts per game. The Magic need a volume three-point shooter, but Johnson has also displayed secondary play-making abilities in Brooklyn this season. Johnson is the type of wing that can play next to Isaac and the backcourt of Anthony Black and Cole Anthony.

1. The Magic‘s coaching staff could use some new faces

The Magic need to sign new blood to the coaching staff. Jamahl Mosley is still the coach of the Magic and deserves to be for the future. Mosley has instilled a culture into the team that can't be ignored. With that being said, the Magic have been horrible on the offensive side of the ball this season. Regardless of injuries, the Magic need help on that side of the ball.

This would be the version of the Los Angeles Clippers adding Jeff Van Gundy to Tyronn Lue's staff. The Memphis Grizzlies surprisingly fired Taylor Jenkins, who could be a candidate if the Magic choose to go the route of adding to the coaching staff.

There are many ways to address the Magic's offensive struggles and adding an offensive mind to the coaching staff would be a good start.