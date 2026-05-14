2026 NBA Draft Combine: The wingspans Orlando Magic fans need to know

You would be excused if you are not focused on the NBA Draft right now.

Typically this time of year for every team is focused on the draft prospects and winnowing down who the team could acquire, particularly with their first-round picks. Everyone loves the shiny new toys that enter the league every year. And particularly, this year's draft has a lot of excitement at the top.

The Orlando Magic are at the Combine in Chicago. But their focus is admittedly on the search for a new head coach in the weeks since their season ended. And there are many questions about how this roster continues to move forward.

It does not help that, for the first time since 2011, the Orlando Magic do not even have a first-round pick, having traded what became the No. 16 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Desmond Bane trade.

The Magic have just one pick in this year's Draft -- No. 46. A middling second-round pick.

And this Magic front office is somewhat famous for punting second-round picks -- although last year the team traded four second-round picks to move up and take Noah Penda.

There is still work to do to know this draft and be prepared. Orlando, as cap-strapped as the team is, needs to make the most of cheap contracts as much as possible. The team's pick still matters -- as will getting something from last year's two draft picks in Jase Richardson and Noah Penda in their second years.

And so, the Magic will start where they always start on draft night: With wingspan.

Everyone is in on the joke that Orlando likes to draft and acquire long-armed, versatile defenders. They have historically drafted players that were among the longest wingspans at the Draft Combine.

And so with the Draft Combine this week, the NBA world gets the official measurements and official information to tell them who should be climbing the draft boards.

These are the wingspans for Magic fans to know as they begin to hone in on who to target in the NBA Draft.

The longest wingspan (bigs)

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

The winner for longest wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine goes to Florida center Rueben Chinyelu. He measured at 6-foot-9.25 without shoes and a 7-foot-7.5 wingspan.

The measurements alone made him one of the biggest winners of the Draft Combine. It likely takes him out of the Magic's draft range and might put him in the conversation to sneak into the back half of the first round.

Chinyelu is a really solid big man who was the defensive anchor for a top-seeded Florida team last year. He averaged 10.9 points and an SEC-leading 11.2 rebounds per game with 1.0 block per game.

Chinyleu is a pure grinder, just doing the dirty work around the basket. And being part of a championship program has only increased his value. It seems that whatever skill gap there is with Chinyelu, his size and determination will make up for it.

Chinyelu also helped himself by proving he can translate it to the court, scoring 13 points and five rebounds in 19:24 in Wednesday's scrimmage.

I highly doubt he will be there at 46.

Other names to know

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky: Quaintance should be a first-round pick on potential alone as a bouncy defender. He measured at 6-foot-9 without shoes with a 7-foot-5.25 wing span. He played only five games last year while returning from a torn ACL. But there is a lot of defensive upside here.

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston: Cenac's skills are still very raw. He is not going to do much away from the basket. But he has all the size that teams would want to anchor the middle. He measured at 6-foot-10.25 without shoes with a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Cenac should still be a late first round pick.

Morez Johnson, Michigan: The Orlando Magic love their Michigan men. Johnson was a good defensive anchor for the Wolverines, but still refining a lot of skills. His measuring at 6-foot-9.5 without shoes with a 7-foot-3.5 wingspan is a good sign. And he previewed some improvements in the shooting drills.

The longest wingspan (wings)

Cameron Carr, Baylor

The Orlando Magic do not just value size in their bigs. They want to get players on the wings who are huge and can clog passing lanes and recover with their size. They want players who can be aggressive because their physical presence makes it tough to get around them.

There was a run -- with Wesley Iwundu and Melvin Frazier -- where the Magic simply drafted the wings with the longest wingspans. Neither of those players learned to shoot.

Before the Draft Combine, mock drafts had Baylor's Cameron Carr going in the 20s or sneaking into the late teens. The cat might be out of the bag now.

Carr is a defensive player with length who can shoot. It is hard to believe he will not flirt with the Lottery now.

Carr measured at 6-foot-4.5 without shoes and a 7-foot-0.75 wingspan. That is quite the plus wingspan.

It comes with a player who produced in college. Carr averaged 18.9 points per game and shot 37.4 percent on 6.1 3-point attempts per game. There is a high-value 3-and-D wing in him with some basic attacking skills too.

UCF fans remember his 26-point, 4-for-8 3-point shooting effort in Baylor's shocking come-from-behind win late in the season.

Carr did it again in Wednesday's scrimmage, scoring 30 points and hitting 6 of 12 threes. He made a huge statement at the Combine.

Other Names to Know

Baba Miller, Cincinnati: The former Florida State product was one of the most highly-touted recruits entering college. He needed to find himself a bit. He turned in a strong season at Cincinnati last year after transferring. He is a big player who knows how to score -- 6-foot-10.5 without shoes and a 7-foot-1.5 wingspan. He turned in a solid 20 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's scrimmage. His 3-point shot must improve to stick in the NBA.

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor: Carr's Baylor teammate in Yessoufou made the Bears a defensive terror to deal with in the backcourt. Yessoufou measured at 6-foot-4.25 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He averaged 17.8 points per game but shot only 29.3 percent from three. That will have him sliding down some draft boards.

Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State: Nkrumah will not be a name a lot of people know. ESPN has him ranked in the 90s. But we throw him here because he measured at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan. He averaged an OVC-leading 17.7 points and 2.8 steals per game last year. He was inefficient at 43.8 percent overall. That does not bode well coming from a smaller conference.