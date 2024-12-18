2024 in Review: Orlando Magic’s Defining Moments of the Year

2024 is slowly but surely coming to an end. Christmas is right around the corner, and the new year will be following shortly. It has been a tumultuous year, especially for the Orlando Magic, who saw their rebuild pretty much done with and a new era of Magic basketball on the horizon.

It wasn’t too long ago that the Magic were the worst team in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 regular season record in the 2020-21 season. It was Franz Wagner’s and Jalen Suggs’ rookie year, and the playoffs were still very much out of reach for the Magic.

A lot has changed since then. The Magic got lucky and landed Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in 2022–a pick that ended up changing the Magic’s fortunes and future. Despite some disappointments, 2024 has already been a success for the Magic because of these defining moments.

5. Paolo Banchero established himself as an All-Star

In February 2024, Paolo Banchero was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. It was just his second season in the NBA but he already averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists over 80 regular season games.

The last time the Magic had had an All-Star before that was in 2021 when Nikola Vucevic received the honor. Just a month after his All-Star appearance, the Magic traded Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first-round picks, one of which turned into Franz Wagner. It was the move that triggered the Magic’s rebuild and eventually brought Banchero to Orlando.

Banchero establishing himself as an All-Star did not only prove that the Magic made the right decision when they drafted him, but also signaled that the Magic were ready for the next step. They were a much different team than they had been just a season or two ago.

4. The Magic returned to the playoffs

The Magic missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but the 2023-24 season saw them return to the big stage. Led by a group of players in their early twenties, the Magic found themselves finishing the regular season as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference and one of the youngest teams in the playoffs.

It also marked the first time the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs played in a playoff environment. Orlando matched up with Cleveland in the first round and was not expected to win the series. The Magic did indeed lose but they pushed the Cavaliers to seven games and learned a lot from the experience.

On top of that, the Magic announced themselves to the rest of the league. The Magic let everyone know that they would no longer be one of the teams that contenders and the national media could just disregard.

3. The Magic were considered an attractive landing spot for big free agents

Orlando is not necessarily a big-time free-agent destination. Nevertheless, the Magic were considered one of the bigger players in the 2024 offseason. After all, they had plenty of cap space available, and an interesting young core other players might want to play with.

The biggest names available in the 2024 offseason were All-Stars Paul George and Klay Thompson. Orlando was considered a potential landing spot for both of them.

While the Magic did not sign either George or Thompson and instead opted to go with 3-and-D veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, just being in the conversation marked a change for the Magic. It was yet another sign that things were changing in Orlando, and the Magic were gearing up for contention.

2. Franz Wagner’s max extension and emergence

Going into the offseason, the Magic seemed to have one big-time player. Paolo Banchero was an All-Star and elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals over seven games.

His running mate, Franz Wagner, struggled in the playoffs. His six-point performance in Game 7 is what most people would remember about his first playoff outing. Nevertheless, the Magic believed in him and gave him a max extension during the summer. The decision was much discussed, as many people outside Orlando believed it to be an overpay and that Wagner may not be able to live up to it.

A few months later, it is clear that the Magic’s faith paid off. Before he was injured a few games ago, Wagner averaged 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals and was seemingly on his way to his first All-Star Game.

While that may not happen now, his emergence was still a milestone for the Magic. They now have two players they know can perform at an All-Star level and carry the team.

1. Paolo Banchero’s and Franz Wagner’s injuries

After relying so heavily on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to carry the team, the Magic are learning how difficult things can be without their two stars. First Banchero went down with a torn oblique, and the Magic’s season seemed in jeopardy. Wagner stepped up, though, and the Magic continued to add wins to their record.

Now, Wagner is out with the same injury, and the Magic are trying to survive without their two stars. Jalen Suggs has made it his mission to step up in their absence, scoring 26 and 32 points in the first two games without Banchero and Wagner.

It will be a tough stretch, but it will also give the Magic an opportunity to grow. Players who do not usually see much time on the court have to fill bigger roles. Everyone has to step up their game, even if it is uncomfortable at times. While it may not always lead to wins, it will be valuable down the line as the Magic continue to chase a playoff spot.